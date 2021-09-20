Twitter Thinks Michael K. Williams Was Snubbed A Posthumous Emmy

Moments before presenter Kerry Washington announced the Emmy winner for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series, she took a moment to highlight one of the men nominated: the late Michael K. Williams. “Michael was a brilliantly talented actor and a generous human being, who has left us far too soon,” Washington said, clearly feeling emotional as she paid tribute to the powerhouse talent. She joked that she knew he was there, as he “wouldn’t miss this,” before closing her short speech with, “Your excellence, your artistry, will endure. We love you.”

Williams, who passed away unexpectedly on Sept. 6 at the age of 54, was nominated for his role as Montrose Freeman in HBO’s Lovecraft Country, which entered this year’s Emmys as one of the most-nominated programs. Williams earned his fifth career nomination for his work on the series, but he did not come out on top this time when Washington revealed the winner was Tobias Menzies, who portrayed Prince Philip on The Crown.

While Menzies is certainly a talented actor, and his performance in The Crown is worthy of praise, many viewers were angry that the late, great Williams was not rewarded for his work. Many pointed out that he has long been overlooked by the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, and this may have been his last chance to be awarded a coveted trophy. Twitter immediately exploded with condemnation of the voters’ decision.