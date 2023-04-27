MTV has been showing more movies and TV shows than music for years now, so it’s only appropriate that the network dedicates an awards show to them. For the 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards, some film icons are joining the ride to helm the show and accept special awards. Categories at the ceremony will include Best Hero, Best Villain, and Most Frightened Performance.

Netflix’s Stranger Things and HBO’s The Last of Us lead the TV pack with six nominations, joining Top Gun: Maverick as the most nominated film. Netflix and HBO are also home to the second most-nominated shows, with Wednesday and The White Lotus earning four nods. Jersey Shore Family Vacation, RuPaul’s Drag Race, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and Vanderpump Rules are tied in reality TV categories, with two nominations apiece.

Jennifer Coolidge will also be honored with the Comedic Genius Award, ensuring an acceptance speech for the ages. Fans can see the full nominations list here.

Here’s everything you need to know about the 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards.

Date & Time Of MTV Movie & TV Awards

The 2023 Movie & TV Awards will air live on May 7 at 8 p.m. ET on MTV, BET, Comedy Central, CMT, Logo, MTV2, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, Pop, TV Land, and VH1. The show, which will take place inside Los Angeles’ Barker Hangar, will not air live for West Coast viewers at the same time, meaning they’ll have to wait for a delayed airing or watch online. The ceremony will also stream on Paramount+ and MTV’s website if you have a Paramount+ subscription.

Who Is Hosting The Movie & TV Awards?

Drew Barrymore will host the 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards, as announced on her talk show on March 15, when the actor dressed up as M3GAN to reveal the gig, before being joined by fellow horror movie icons Ghostface and Cocaine Bear.

“I am so honored to have been chosen,” Barrymore said. “Especially this year, when the show is all about the fans. I’m a fan!” Barrymore has a huge history with the awards show, earning 10 nominations throughout her career and winning three Golden Popcorns — two for her scripted roles and one for her unscripted talk show.

Who Are The 2023 Presenters?

On April 27, MTV announced the first wave of presenters for the 2023 Movie & TV Awards, and there might be some drama courtesy of the Vanderpump Rules cast. Actors from some of this year’s beloved and most anticipated films and TV shows will also present, including The Little Mermaid, Daisy Jones & the Six, and Yellowjackets. Busta Rhymes will also be there.

Anthony Ramos ( Transformers: Rise of the Beasts )

) Ariana Madix ( Vanderpump Rules )

) Ashley Park ( Joy Ride )

) Ayo Edebiri ( Bottoms )

) Busta Rhymes

Camila Morrone ( Daisy Jones & The Six )

) Chelsea Lazkani ( Selling Sunset )

) Chrishell Stause ( Selling Sunset )

) Christopher Briney ( The Summer I Turned Pretty )

) Courtney Eaton ( Yellowjackets )

) Dave Burd “Lil Dicky” ( Dave )

) Dominique Fishback ( Transformers: Rise of the Beasts )

) Gal Gadot ( Heart of Stone )

) Gavin Casalegno ( The Summer I Turned Pretty )

) Halle Bailey ( The Little Mermaid )

) Havana Rose Liu ( Bottoms )

) Jamie Lee Curtis ( Haunted Mansion )

) Jonah Hauer-King ( The Little Mermaid )

) Jasmin Savoy Brown ( Yellowjackets )

) Kaia Gerber ( Bottoms )

) Katie Maloney ( Vanderpump Rules )

) Lala Kent ( Vanderpump Rules )

) Liv Hewson ( Yellowjackets )

) Lola Tung ( The Summer I Turned Pretty )

) Nick Viall (Host, The Viall Files Podcast )

) Rachel Sennott ( Bottoms )

) Riley Keough ( Daisy Jones & The Six )

) Sabrina Wu ( Joy Ride )

) Sam Claflin ( Daisy Jones & The Six )

) Samantha Hanratty ( Yellowjackets )

) Sarah Michelle Gellar ( Wolf Pack )

) Scheana Shay ( Vanderpump Rules )

) Sherry Cola ( Joy Ride )

) Sophie Nélisse ( Yellowjackets )

) Sophie Thatcher ( Yellowjackets )

) Stephanie Hsu ( Joy Ride )

) Suki Waterhouse ( Daisy Jones & The Six )

) Tiffany Haddish (Haunted Mansion)

What Are The New Categories?

MTV has introduced a slew of new categories for the awards show, including Best Kick-Ass Cast, which honors the crime-fighting actors from the most action-packed scripted titles, and Best Reality Onscreen Team, for the people you root for on reality shows. After voting for the main categories closed, MTV also announced a new award called Best Musical Moment, which fans can vote for on MTV’s Instagram Story from May 1-5. There’s a whopping 16 nominees in this category, including viral moments from M3GAN (“Titanium”), Wednesday (“Goo Goo Muck”), and Stranger Things (“Running Up That Hill”).

This post will be updated as more details are announced.