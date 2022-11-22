Here’s Everything Coming To & Leaving Netflix In December

If all you want for Christmas is new movies and TV shows to fill your holidays with — or to go on a Parisian vacation — then Netflix has you covered. The streaming service will be outdoing the number of presents under your tree by releasing a slew of new and nostalgic titles in December, including anticipated Netflix original films, new seasons of Netflix TV shows, and enough nostalgic content to fill your entire holiday break with.

Just two days before Christmas, Netflix will premiere the critically acclaimed Knives Out sequel, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, a month after its exclusive theatrical run, meaning your family will have a new Benoit Blanc-led mystery to debate over in front of the fireplace. The action-packed Brad Pitt-led movie Bullet Train also comes to the streamer in December. If you’d rather travel for the holidays but don’t have the budget, then Netflix will be gifting you the third season of Emily in Paris for the ultimate holiday escapism. And if the holidays still get you in the mood for nostalgic reality TV, then you’re in luck, because the first two seasons of MTV’s The Hills will also premiere on the platform.

Of course, all these new arrivals coming to Netflix means that several beloved titles will also be departing the streaming service by the end of the month. If you’ve been meaning to rewatch the Men In Black films, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen’s iconic feature film New York Minute, or Hilary Duff’s classic A Cinderella Story, you shouldn’t wait much longer. As the philosophical great Duff once said, waiting for Netflix to put movies back up is like waiting for rain in this drought: useless and disappointing.

What’s Coming To Netflix In December 2022

Dec. 1

Dead End

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean: Season 1 Episodes 25-38 The Final Episodes

The Masked Scammer

Qala

Troll

21 Jump Street

Basketball Wives: Season 1

Basketball Wives: Season 2

Coach Carter

Forged in Fire: Knife or Death: Season 1

Hachi: A Dog's Tale

The Happytime Murders

LEGO Friends: Holiday Special

Love Island USA: Season 3

Meekah: Season 1

My Girl

Peppermint

Troy

Dec. 2

Netflix

Big Brother: Season 10

Big Brother: Season 14

Firefly Lane: Season 2 Part 1

Hot Skull

Lady Chatterley's Lover

My Unorthodox Life: Season 2

Scrooge: A Christmas Carol

“Sr.”

Supermodel Me: Revolution: Season 1

Warriors of Future

Dec. 3

The Best of Me

Bullet Train

Dec. 4

The Amazing Race: Season 17

The Amazing Race: Season 31

Dec. 5

Mighty Express: Mighty Trains Race

Dec. 6

The Boss Baby: Christmas Bonus

Delivery by Christmas

Sebastian Maniscalco: Is It Me?

Dec. 7

Burning Patience

Emily the Criminal

I Hate Christmas

The Marriage App

The Most Beautiful Flower

Smiley

Too Hot to Handle: Season 4 (new episodes weekly)

Dec. 8

The Elephant Whisperers

In Broad Daylight: The Narvarte Case

Lookism

Dec. 9

Netflix

CAT

Dragon Age: Absolution

Dream Home Makeover: Season 4

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

How to Ruin Christmas: The Baby Shower

Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area Part 2

Dec. 10

Alchemy of Souls: Season 1 Part 2

Prisoners

Dec. 13

Gudetama: An Eggcellent Adventure

Last Chance U: Basketball: Season 2

Single’s Inferno: Season 2

Tom Papa: What A Day!

Dec. 14

Don't Pick Up The Phone

Glitter

I Believe in Santa

Kangaroo Valley

Dec. 15

Saeed Adyani

The Big 4

The Hills: Season 1

The Hills: Season 2

Sonic Prime

Violet Evergarden: Recollections

Who Killed Santa? A Murderville Murder Mystery

Dec. 16

A Storm for Christmas

BARDO, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths

Cook at all Costs

Dance Monsters

Far From Home

Paradise PD: Part 4

Private Lesson

The Recruit

Summer Job

The Volcano: Rescue from Whakaari

Dec. 18

Side Effects

Dec. 19

Trolley

Trolls

Dec. 20

A Not So Merry Christmas

The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Part 1

Dec. 21

Disconnect: The Wedding Planner

Emily in Paris: Season 3

I AM A KILLER: Season 4

Dec. 22

Alice in Borderland: Season 2

Mathieu Dufour at Bell Centre

Dec. 23

John Wilson

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Piñata Masters!

Dec. 25

Dan Smith

After Ever Happy

Daughter From Another Mother: Season 3

Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical

Time Hustler

The Witcher: Blood Origin

Vir Das: Landing

Dec. 26

No Escape

Treason

Dec. 27

Chelsea Handler: Revolution

Dec. 28

7 Women and a Murder

A Night at the Kindergarten

The Circle: Season 5

Stuck with You

Dec. 29

Brown and Friends

Rise of Empires: Ottoman: Season 2

Dec. 30

Alpha Males

Chicago Party Aunt: Part 2

Secrets of Summer: Season 2

White Noise

Dec. 31

Best of Stand Up 2022

Lady Voyeur

What’s Leaving Netflix In December 2022

Dec. 9

The Shack

Dec. 10

Fast Color

Dec. 11

Manhunt: Unabomber

Dec. 14

Black Ink Crew New York: Seasons 3-4

The Challenge: Season 12

The Challenge: Season 25

Merlin: Seasons 1-5

Teen Mom 2: Seasons 3-4

Dec. 15

The Danish Girl

Dec. 27

Instant Hotel: Season 1

Dec. 28

Shrek the Musical

Dec. 31