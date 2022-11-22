Streaming
Here’s Everything Coming To & Leaving Netflix In December
Spend Christmas with Netflix’s new slate of holiday films — or with Emily in Paris.
If all you want for Christmas is new movies and TV shows to fill your holidays with — or to go on a Parisian vacation — then Netflix has you covered. The streaming service will be outdoing the number of presents under your tree by releasing a slew of new and nostalgic titles in December, including anticipated Netflix original films, new seasons of Netflix TV shows, and enough nostalgic content to fill your entire holiday break with.
Just two days before Christmas, Netflix will premiere the critically acclaimed Knives Out sequel, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, a month after its exclusive theatrical run, meaning your family will have a new Benoit Blanc-led mystery to debate over in front of the fireplace. The action-packed Brad Pitt-led movie Bullet Train also comes to the streamer in December. If you’d rather travel for the holidays but don’t have the budget, then Netflix will be gifting you the third season of Emily in Paris for the ultimate holiday escapism. And if the holidays still get you in the mood for nostalgic reality TV, then you’re in luck, because the first two seasons of MTV’s The Hills will also premiere on the platform.
Of course, all these new arrivals coming to Netflix means that several beloved titles will also be departing the streaming service by the end of the month. If you’ve been meaning to rewatch the Men In Black films, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen’s iconic feature film New York Minute, or Hilary Duff’s classic A Cinderella Story, you shouldn’t wait much longer. As the philosophical great Duff once said, waiting for Netflix to put movies back up is like waiting for rain in this drought: useless and disappointing.
What’s Coming To Netflix In December 2022
Dec. 1
- Dead End
- JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean: Season 1 Episodes 25-38 The Final Episodes
- The Masked Scammer
- Qala
- Troll
- 21 Jump Street
- Basketball Wives: Season 1
- Basketball Wives: Season 2
- Coach Carter
- Forged in Fire: Knife or Death: Season 1
- Hachi: A Dog's Tale
- The Happytime Murders
- LEGO Friends: Holiday Special
- Love Island USA: Season 3
- Meekah: Season 1
- My Girl
- Peppermint
- Troy
Dec. 2
- Big Brother: Season 10
- Big Brother: Season 14
- Firefly Lane: Season 2 Part 1
- Hot Skull
- Lady Chatterley's Lover
- My Unorthodox Life: Season 2
- Scrooge: A Christmas Carol
- “Sr.”
- Supermodel Me: Revolution: Season 1
- Warriors of Future
Dec. 3
- The Best of Me
- Bullet Train
Dec. 4
- The Amazing Race: Season 17
- The Amazing Race: Season 31
Dec. 5
- Mighty Express: Mighty Trains Race
Dec. 6
- The Boss Baby: Christmas Bonus
- Delivery by Christmas
- Sebastian Maniscalco: Is It Me?
Dec. 7
- Burning Patience
- Emily the Criminal
- I Hate Christmas
- The Marriage App
- The Most Beautiful Flower
- Smiley
- Too Hot to Handle: Season 4 (new episodes weekly)
Dec. 8
- The Elephant Whisperers
- In Broad Daylight: The Narvarte Case
- Lookism
Dec. 9
- CAT
- Dragon Age: Absolution
- Dream Home Makeover: Season 4
- Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
- How to Ruin Christmas: The Baby Shower
- Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area Part 2
Dec. 10
- Alchemy of Souls: Season 1 Part 2
- Prisoners
Dec. 13
- Gudetama: An Eggcellent Adventure
- Last Chance U: Basketball: Season 2
- Single’s Inferno: Season 2
- Tom Papa: What A Day!
Dec. 14
- Don't Pick Up The Phone
- Glitter
- I Believe in Santa
- Kangaroo Valley
Dec. 15
- The Big 4
- The Hills: Season 1
- The Hills: Season 2
- Sonic Prime
- Violet Evergarden: Recollections
- Who Killed Santa? A Murderville Murder Mystery
Dec. 16
- A Storm for Christmas
- BARDO, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths
- Cook at all Costs
- Dance Monsters
- Far From Home
- Paradise PD: Part 4
- Private Lesson
- The Recruit
- Summer Job
- The Volcano: Rescue from Whakaari
Dec. 18
- Side Effects
Dec. 19
- Trolley
- Trolls
Dec. 20
- A Not So Merry Christmas
- The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Part 1
Dec. 21
- Disconnect: The Wedding Planner
- Emily in Paris: Season 3
- I AM A KILLER: Season 4
Dec. 22
- Alice in Borderland: Season 2
- Mathieu Dufour at Bell Centre
Dec. 23
- Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
- Piñata Masters!
Dec. 25
- After Ever Happy
- Daughter From Another Mother: Season 3
- Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical
- Time Hustler
- The Witcher: Blood Origin
- Vir Das: Landing
Dec. 26
- No Escape
- Treason
Dec. 27
- Chelsea Handler: Revolution
Dec. 28
- 7 Women and a Murder
- A Night at the Kindergarten
- The Circle: Season 5
- Stuck with You
Dec. 29
- Brown and Friends
- Rise of Empires: Ottoman: Season 2
Dec. 30
- Alpha Males
- Chicago Party Aunt: Part 2
- Secrets of Summer: Season 2
- White Noise
Dec. 31
- Best of Stand Up 2022
- Lady Voyeur
What’s Leaving Netflix In December 2022
Dec. 9
- The Shack
Dec. 10
- Fast Color
Dec. 11
- Manhunt: Unabomber
Dec. 14
- Black Ink Crew New York: Seasons 3-4
- The Challenge: Season 12
- The Challenge: Season 25
- Merlin: Seasons 1-5
- Teen Mom 2: Seasons 3-4
Dec. 15
- The Danish Girl
Dec. 27
- Instant Hotel: Season 1
Dec. 28
- Shrek the Musical
Dec. 31
- 1BR
- A Cinderella Story
- A Clockwork Orange
- A Little Princess
- Blood Diamond
- Blow
- Blue Jasmine
- Casino Royale
- Chocolat
- Eyes Wide Shut
- I Love You, Man
- Life as We Know It
- Men in Black
- Men in Black II
- Men in Black 3
- National Lampoon's European Vacation
- National Lampoon's Vacation
- New York Minute
- Point Break
- Police Academy
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie