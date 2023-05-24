Here’s Everything Coming To & Leaving Netflix In June 2023

Netflix will not be giving subscribers a cruel summer if their new arrivals are any indication. On May 24, the streaming service released its monthly list of movies and TV shows coming to and leaving Netflix in June 2023, and viewers will have the most nostalgic summer without even leaving the comfort of their couch.

Mean Girls will make its grand return to Netflix at the beginning of June, joining classic comedies like Bruce Almighty, Nanny McPhee, and The Breakfast Club. If you’re preparing for Marvel’s big summer releases, Tobey Maguire’s three Spider-Man films will be arriving on the platform. Or if you’re looking for Oscar fare, Andrea Riseborough’s film To Leslie is coming to Netflix, meaning you can finally see what that Oscar nomination controversy was all about. The service isn’t skimping on original content either, with new seasons of Never Have I Ever and Black Mirror premiering this month, though an exact release date has yet to be revealed for the latter.

The amount of titles leaving Netflix in June are minimal, but the cuts still may sting for some fans. Miley Cyrus’ classic coming-of-age film LOL will be departing the streaming service, alongside beloved rom-coms like How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days and thrillers like the Resident Evil films.

Here’s everything coming to and leaving Netflix in June 2023.

What’s Coming To Netflix In June 2023

Mean Girls from 2004 will be on Netflix starting June 2023. Paramount Pictures

June 1

THE DAYS

A Beautiful Life

LEGO Ninjago: Dragons Rising

The Angry Birds Movie

The Breakfast Club

Bruce Almighty

The Choice

Dear John

Death at a Funeral

Dune (1984)

End of Days

Forever My Girl

Funny People

Groundhog Day

Hook

How High

The Italian Job

Jarhead

Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius

Kicking & Screaming

The Kingdom

Magic Mike

Mean Girls

The Mick: Seasons 1-2

Mr. Peabody & Sherman

Muster Dogs

Nanny McPhee

Nanny McPhee and the Big Bang

The Ring

Spider-Man

Spider-Man 2

Spider-Man 3

Stuart Little

Stuart Little 2

Surf's Up

Terminator 2: Judgment Day

To Leslie

We're the Millers

June 2

Manifest: Season 4 Part 2

Missed Connections

Rich in Love 2

Scoop

Valeria: Season 3

June 5

Barracuda Queens

Ben 10: Seasons 1-4

Living

June 6

My Little Pony: Make Your Mark: Chapter 4

June 7

Arnold

Love Is Blind: Brazil: Season 3

June 8

Never Have I Ever: Season 4

Tour de France: Unchained

June 9

A Lot Like Love

Bloodhounds

Human Resources: Season 2

The Playing Card Killer

Tex Mex Motors

This World Can't Tear Me Down

The Wonder Weeks

You Do You

June 12

Dunkirk

Tom and Jerry Tales: Seasons 1-2

June 13

Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact

June 14

Forged in Fire: Season 8

Married at First Sight: Season 13

Our Planet II

The Surrogacy

June 15

Cold Case Files: Season 2

June 16

Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King

Extraction 2

June 17

Meghan Markle in Suits. USA Network/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

Grey's Anatomy: Season 19

King the Land

See You in My 19th Life

Suits: Seasons 1-8

June 19

My Little Pony: The Movie

Not Quite Narwhal

Take Care of Maya

June 20

85 South: Ghetto Legends

June 21

Break Point: Part 2

June 22

Devil's Advocate

Glamorous

Let's Get Divorced

Skull Island

Sleeping Dog

June 23

Catching Killers: Season 3

iNumber Number: Jozi Gold

King of Clones

Make Me Believe

On the Line: The Richard Williams Story

The Perfect Find

Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series Part 3

Through My Window: Across the Sea

June 26

The Imitation Game

June 28

Eldorado: Everything the Nazis Hate

Hoarders: Season 13

Muscles & Mayhem: An Unauthorized Story of American Gladiators

Run Rabbit Run

June 29

Ōoku: The Inner Chambers

The Witcher: Season 3 Volume 1

June 30

Alone: Season 9

Is It Cake, Too?!

Nimona

Tayo The Little Bus: Season 5

What’s Leaving Netflix In June 2023

June 1

Garth Brooks: The Road I’m On: Season 1

The DUFF

June 8

Bathtubs Over Broadway

June 13

Marlon: Seasons 1-2

The Mole: Seasons 3-4

June 14

Cold Case Files: Season 1

June 15

The Darkness

June 19

Philomena

June 20

Shooter: Seasons 1-3

June 21

The Mist

June 29

Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom

June 30