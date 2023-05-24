Streaming
Here’s Everything Coming To & Leaving Netflix In June 2023
Prepare for a nostalgic summer at home with Mean Girls and Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man movies.
Netflix will not be giving subscribers a cruel summer if their new arrivals are any indication. On May 24, the streaming service released its monthly list of movies and TV shows coming to and leaving Netflix in June 2023, and viewers will have the most nostalgic summer without even leaving the comfort of their couch.
Mean Girls will make its grand return to Netflix at the beginning of June, joining classic comedies like Bruce Almighty, Nanny McPhee, and The Breakfast Club. If you’re preparing for Marvel’s big summer releases, Tobey Maguire’s three Spider-Man films will be arriving on the platform. Or if you’re looking for Oscar fare, Andrea Riseborough’s film To Leslie is coming to Netflix, meaning you can finally see what that Oscar nomination controversy was all about. The service isn’t skimping on original content either, with new seasons of Never Have I Ever and Black Mirror premiering this month, though an exact release date has yet to be revealed for the latter.
The amount of titles leaving Netflix in June are minimal, but the cuts still may sting for some fans. Miley Cyrus’ classic coming-of-age film LOL will be departing the streaming service, alongside beloved rom-coms like How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days and thrillers like the Resident Evil films.
Here’s everything coming to and leaving Netflix in June 2023.
What’s Coming To Netflix In June 2023
June 1
- THE DAYS
- A Beautiful Life
- LEGO Ninjago: Dragons Rising
- The Angry Birds Movie
- The Breakfast Club
- Bruce Almighty
- The Choice
- Dear John
- Death at a Funeral
- Dune (1984)
- End of Days
- Forever My Girl
- Funny People
- Groundhog Day
- Hook
- How High
- The Italian Job
- Jarhead
- Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius
- Kicking & Screaming
- The Kingdom
- Magic Mike
- Mean Girls
- The Mick: Seasons 1-2
- Mr. Peabody & Sherman
- Muster Dogs
- Nanny McPhee
- Nanny McPhee and the Big Bang
- The Ring
- Spider-Man
- Spider-Man 2
- Spider-Man 3
- Stuart Little
- Stuart Little 2
- Surf's Up
- Terminator 2: Judgment Day
- To Leslie
- We're the Millers
June 2
- Manifest: Season 4 Part 2
- Missed Connections
- Rich in Love 2
- Scoop
- Valeria: Season 3
June 5
- Barracuda Queens
- Ben 10: Seasons 1-4
- Living
June 6
- My Little Pony: Make Your Mark: Chapter 4
June 7
- Arnold
- Love Is Blind: Brazil: Season 3
June 8
- Never Have I Ever: Season 4
- Tour de France: Unchained
June 9
- A Lot Like Love
- Bloodhounds
- Human Resources: Season 2
- The Playing Card Killer
- Tex Mex Motors
- This World Can't Tear Me Down
- The Wonder Weeks
- You Do You
June 12
- Dunkirk
- Tom and Jerry Tales: Seasons 1-2
June 13
- Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact
June 14
- Forged in Fire: Season 8
- Married at First Sight: Season 13
- Our Planet II
- The Surrogacy
June 15
- Cold Case Files: Season 2
June 16
- Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King
- Extraction 2
June 17
- Grey's Anatomy: Season 19
- King the Land
- See You in My 19th Life
- Suits: Seasons 1-8
June 19
- My Little Pony: The Movie
- Not Quite Narwhal
- Take Care of Maya
June 20
- 85 South: Ghetto Legends
June 21
- Break Point: Part 2
June 22
- Devil's Advocate
- Glamorous
- Let's Get Divorced
- Skull Island
- Sleeping Dog
June 23
- Catching Killers: Season 3
- iNumber Number: Jozi Gold
- King of Clones
- Make Me Believe
- On the Line: The Richard Williams Story
- The Perfect Find
- Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series Part 3
- Through My Window: Across the Sea
June 26
- The Imitation Game
June 28
- Eldorado: Everything the Nazis Hate
- Hoarders: Season 13
- Muscles & Mayhem: An Unauthorized Story of American Gladiators
- Run Rabbit Run
June 29
- Ōoku: The Inner Chambers
- The Witcher: Season 3 Volume 1
June 30
- Alone: Season 9
- Is It Cake, Too?!
- Nimona
- Tayo The Little Bus: Season 5
What’s Leaving Netflix In June 2023
June 1
- Garth Brooks: The Road I’m On: Season 1
- The DUFF
June 8
- Bathtubs Over Broadway
June 13
- Marlon: Seasons 1-2
- The Mole: Seasons 3-4
June 14
- Cold Case Files: Season 1
June 15
- The Darkness
June 19
- Philomena
June 20
- Shooter: Seasons 1-3
June 21
- The Mist
June 29
- Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom
June 30
- Chappelle's Show: Seasons 1-2
- The Garfield Show: Seasons 1-2
- How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days
- Jerry Maguire
- LOL
- Puss in Boots
- Resident Evil: Afterlife
- Resident Evil: Apocalypse
- The Stepfather
- The Taking of Pelham 123
- World War Z