Never Have I Ever fans, it’s time to celebrate. Eight months after Season 2 of the coming-of-age dramedy aired on Netflix in July 2021, the streaming platform has officially announced Season 3 will premiere in summer 2022. But Devi Vishwakumar’s rollercoaster journey through high school in the Mindy Kaling-created series won’t end there. On the heels of the Season 3 release date reveal, Netflix also shared that Never Have I Ever has been renewed for Season 4, which will mark the series’ final episodes.

Upon the Season 3 renewal announcement in August 2021, Kaling excitedly spoke about continuing the series in a statement. “We are so grateful to Netflix and Universal Television for letting us continue to tell this story,” she said, “and to the fans around the world who clamored to see more of this badly behaved Indian teenager.”

Here’s everything you need to know about Never Have I Ever Season 4, including its plot, cast, and release date.

Never Have I Ever Season 4 Plot

Considering Season 3 hasn’t aired yet, it’s unclear what direction Never Have I Ever will go in for Season 4. The series began in 2020 with Devi entering her sophomore year of high school, hoping to turn over a new leaf after her traumatic freshman year, which shortly followed her father’s death. Season 2 followed Devi into her junior year and saw the character place a larger focus on her mental health, gain a bit more confidence, and find herself wrapped up in a love triangle.

At the end of Season 2, Devi reluctantly came to terms with Ben and Aneesa’s relationship but gave Paxton the cold shoulder at prom in hopes of receiving Ben’s attention. Devi’s mom Nalini swiftly ended her relationship with optometrist Chris due to lingering grief over her late husband, and Kamala fled her and Prashant’s engagement dinner — after feeling unsatisfied by his response to sexism she experienced at work — in favor of a karaoke date with Mr. Kulkarni, one of Devi’s teachers.

Season 3 is expected to develop the aforementioned storylines and introduce new ones, leaving the door wide open for the plot of Never Have I Ever Season 4.

Never Have I Ever Season 4 Cast

Monica Schipper/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

While Season 3 could certainly shake up the Never Have I Ever cast, it’s quite likely Maitreyi Ramakrishnan will return as Devi, in addition to Poorna Jagannathan as Nalini, Richa Moorjani as Kamala, Jaren Lewison as Ben, Darren Barnet as Paxton, Lee Rodriguez as Fabiola, Ramona Young as Eleanor, and Megan Suri as Aneesa.

Based on where Season 2 concluded, Utkarsh Ambudkar and Rushi Kotawill’s roles as Mr. Kulkarni and Prashant, respectively, will probably increase next season. Additional actors who could return include Niecy Nash as therapist Dr. Jamie Ryan, Common as dermatologist Dr. Chris Jackson, and Sendhil Ramamurthy as Devi’s father, Mohan (in flashbacks).

Viewers should stay tuned for more clarity on Never Have I Ever Season 4 casting as Season 3 hits Netflix in summer 2022.

Never Have I Ever Season 4 Release Date

Netflix announced Never Have I Ever was renewed for its concluding Season 4 on March 8 with a statement from Kaling and co-creator Lang Fisher on social media. “Hey Crickets! We’ve got some morning announcements for you: Season 3 of Never Have I Ever is gonna drop this summer! Plus we’ve just been renewed for a fourth and final season, which we are absolutely thrilled about,” they wrote.

“We can’t wait to reveal all the steamy romance and hilarious adventures we have in store for you,” continued the statement. “Thanks to all our fans for your support — especially you #Bevi and #Daxton stans.”

While the official Never Have I Ever Season 4 premiere date hasn’t been revealed yet, if the Netflix series remains on its usual schedule, viewers can expect the final episodes to drop in summer 2023.