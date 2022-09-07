If Harry Styles’ No. 1 fan this week isn’t his reported girlfriend and Don’t Worry Darling director Olivia Wilde, then it’s his co-star Nick Kroll. The Big Mouth star locked lips with the One Direction alum after the Sept. 5. premiere of their movie at Venice Film Festival. Now, Kroll is giving props to Styles in multiple Instagram posts, proving that he might be his biggest supporter.

After the world premiere, Kroll shared an Instagram slideshow featuring his Don’t Worry Darling castmates living it up on the red carpet, and his photo with Styles is the first slide in his post — even before Florence Pugh’s cute grandmother. To bring it full circle, he ended his carousel with the viral clip of him kissing Styles and living out every fan’s dream.

Kroll also cheered on Styles in a more self-deprecating way. The day after the premiere, he shared a hilarious video of him driving to the Venice premiere and passing through a sea of fans who seemingly had no clue who he was. “POV: pulling up to the @dontworrydarling premiere as just a supporting actor,” he captioned the video, which shows fans waiting for a glimpse of Styles, Wilde, and Pugh. “Not who you want, ladies,” he joked in the clip. “Sorry, not Harry, not Olivia, not Florence. Hi, you don’t know me. Nope, nope, nope.”

Another Don’t Worry Darling co-star, Sydney Chandler, tried to keep things positive in the car with Kroll. “But hey, [we’re] Nick and Syd,” she said. “You don’t know [us], but we’re pretty f*cking cool.” Given Styles’ affection for Kroll, he would probably agree.

Kroll and Styles met while filming Darling in 2020 and have stayed friends since. In fact, the “As It Was” singer had a huge role in Kroll’s engagement to his now-wife Lily Kwong. In a November 2020 interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Kroll revealed that Styles crafted the idea of having him put the ring in the center of a flower bouquet inside a moving box (the couple was moving), and then asked for updates as the proposal went down. “Harry Styles was the first person to know we were getting married … and he gave us his blessing and it meant the world,” he said. “He doesn’t know this yet, but he is now going to be the guardian of all our children.”

The actor sang Styles’ praises again in a TikTok clip in March 2021, explaining how much fun they had shooting the film. “Harry Styles? Harry is my best friend, you guys all know that,” he said. “Harry is a real sweetie [and] a really good actor, like also very humble and very easy. He brings bagels and coffee for everybody and gives everybody gifts.” At this point, Kroll has received a kiss and an engagement idea from Styles, so clearly, he’s very generous.