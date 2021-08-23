These Nine Perfect Strangers Theories Tease Chaos & Danger Ahead

Nothing is as it seems at Tranquillum House on Nine Perfect Strangers. Each of the guests at the retreat are looking to heal their stress or trauma, but not all of them have been honest about what’s ailing them — nor have those in charge been honest with them. It’s hard to tell if Masha’s story about her shady past is true, and the guests are unaware that she’s testing a new “protocol” — as in, drugging them – that they may not be ready for.

It’s honestly hard to tell where the story is headed or what Masha’s end goal is, but here are the best theories so far.

Masha’s “treatment” will go badly

Based on the heavy focus on smoothie-making, we can guess that Masha and her staff are dosing the guests with substances at breakfast. On one hand, it seems to be working: Frances starts to open up, and even more cynical guests like Lars and Tony begin to bond. But on the other hand, it clearly has the potential to go poorly. Napoleon literally kills a goat, Heather nearly throws herself off of a cliff, and Carmel lunges at Lars over breakfast.

Depending on what Masha is giving them, this could only get worse. What if Zoe starts to hallucinate her dead brother? What if the other guests become violent? And is Masha also dosing herself while claiming to be in total control? She used to be a CEO, not a scientist or doctor, so what expertise does she have to ensure everyone is safe?

It’s likely that the show is meant to critique the wellness industry’s growing focus on psychedelic therapy. Celebrities claim it works, and neuroscientists say that psychedelics can “reshape” the way “parts of the brain talk to each other.” But per CNBC, experts also warn that these therapies are “not for everybody” and are not approved by the FDA. Considering the Nine Perfect Strangers book was written by Big Little Lies author Liane Moriarty, we can expect things to turn chaotic pretty soon.

Vince Valitutti/Hulu

A former guest is threatening Masha

Delilah reveals that there was once a lawsuit filed against Tranquillum House. We don’t yet know the details of what happened, but it seems like the family of a former guest sued Masha over her questionable practices. The court ruled “no negligence” on behalf of the retreat, which suggests that a former guest died. But as Delilah points out, just because the court ruled in Masha’s favor doesn’t mean the family is over it. In fact, it’s possible that the threatening texts that Masha is receiving are from one of them — and worse, that that person is already stalking Tranquillum’s grounds.

Masha’s ex-husband shot her

In the third episode, Masha reveals that she was once married while discussing the threatening texts with Delilah. “It could be a stalker. It could be a competitor. It could be my ex-husband,” Masha says. “I wish I could narrow the field.”

Masha seems doubtful that he’s the one texting her, but it doesn’t sound like they had a good relationship. Masha has also expressed several times that she used to be a terrible person, so is it possible that her ex is the one who shot her? We still have yet to learn anything about the assassin, other than it appears to be a male figure wearing black clothes.

Delilah could be the key to the series

In an interview with Elle, Nine Perfect Strangers star Tiffany Boone described her character Delilah as “very zen,” but with a “little fire in her.” Though Yao (Manny Jacinto) is a calmer presence, it’s Delilah who appears to be the conscience of the series. Yao and Masha seem to have their own private relationship, and they discuss things in secret away from Delilah — something she appears to be aware of but doesn’t approve of. Yao also never seems to question Masha’s motives and actions like Delilah does. In Episode 3, Delilah meets Yao’s gaze for a long while Masha holds her, and it seems like she’s trying to communicate her growing unhappiness. Will Delilah end up intervening to save the guests, or as in the Nine Perfect Strangers book, will she escape when it all falls apart?