Everyone knows Pete Davidson is a New York Native. But lest anyone forgets, The King of Staten Island comedian proclaimed his devotion to his city via song during the Nov. 20 episode of Saturday Night Live. He began his parody of Marc Cohn’s 1991 hit “Walking in Memphis” with his own version of “Walking in Staten,” which he began while crooning on the piano. And wow, he can really sing.

“Touched down in the land of Colin Jost and the legendary Wu-Tang,” he sings in a raspy voice while sporting a black “I [heart] Staten Island” hoodie. In a similar outfit, Big Wet joins in for a few lines about bagel and pizza joints before adding, “You best bet that Marc Cohn’s gonna sue.”

On cue, the song breaks and Cohn appears at home, frustratedly talking to someone on the phone. “I don’t wanna be in a parody of my own song,” he laments. “What do you mean I’m already in it?”

The song picks back up and Cohn, now similarly outfitted, “And now we’re walking in Staten,” trills and then plays the piano.

More to come...