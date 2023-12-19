20 Years Later, The Phil Of The Future Cast’s Reunion Is Going Viral

Phil and Keely forever. Over 20 years after the Disney Channel series premiered, the Phil of the Future cast reunited to celebrate one of its stars, and the viral photos are making fans super nostalgic.

Aly & AJ hosted a holiday pop-up shop in Los Angeles at Licorice Pizza Records, and Aly’s former co-stars Raviv Ullman and Amy Bruckner showed up to support the duo. The singer later shared photos from their reunion on Instagram. “20.5 years of friendship? Mickey is shook right now,” she captioned the post.

A few days later, E! reposted one of Aly’s pictures and contrasted it with a throwback photo of the foursome at Disneyland nearly two decades prior, making every Phil of the Future fan feel ancient. One fan even responded with a Freaky Friday GIF of Jamie Lee Curtis screaming “I’m old!”

However, other fans found the reunion more heartwarming. “This makes my heart happy!” one fan wrote on Aly’s post, with another declaring, “I’m framing this.”

A Phil of the Future Podcast?

Ricky Ullman, Amy Bruckner, Alyson Michalka and Amanda Michalka at the Disneyland 50th Anniversary Celebration on May 4, 2005. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Compared to other Disney Channel shows, Phil of the Future deserved better, only airing for two seasons from 2004 to 2006. The series followed a family from the 22nd century who got stuck in 2004 after a time-traveling vacation gone awry.

Ullman had the titular role, while Brucker played his mischievous sister Pim and Aly portrayed his BFF-turned-girlfriend Keely.

While the Phil of the Future cast might still be close after two decades, don’t expect more than a nostalgic reunion. In E!’s comment section, a fan made a dig at the recent wave of nostalgic TV show rewatch podcasts and wrote, “For the love of god please don’t do another podcast lmao.”

Aly & AJ responded to the fan, reassuring them, “Don’t worry we aren’t interested in another one either lol.” For now, they’re simply content with long-lasting friendships.