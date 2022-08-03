Pimp My Ride Is Making A Comeback With A Whole New Look

Brace yourselves Pimp My Ride and noughties nostalgia fans. The MTV car restoration show that gave us some pretty iconic vehicles is making a comeback later this month, but this time with a brand new presenter fronting a six-part series. Pimp My Ride will air on a smaller screen, appealing to a younger audience of internet consumers since the show last aired 15 years ago in the UK. So, here’s everything to know about the much-anticipated return of the former MTV series.

The U.S. version of Pimp My Ride originally aired in 2004, hosted by rapper Xzibit. But it was in 2005 that a UK version of the show came about, hosted by DJ Tim Westwood, who has since been accused of sexual harassment and assault by a number of women, per The Guardian. Pimp My Ride UK went on to enjoy three successful seasons, and saw old-running wrecked cars transformed into flashy and vibrant designs.

The brand new season of Pimp My Ride will be hosted by none other than UK rapper Lady Leshurr. Hailing from Birmingham, the 34-year-old "Queen's Speech" performer will present the programme which will be hosted on the official MTV UK YouTube channel. And this reimagined version of Pimp My Ride is made in partnership with eBay’s Certified Recycle Hub as the two brands work together to highlight the cost and environmental benefits of buying second-hand parts. Getting an upgrade to your car that won’t ruin the planet? We love to see it, TBH.

Tasked with transforming the cars in the new season is Surrey-based workshop, Wrench Studios. You can expect epic restorations of classic cars such as the 1966 Volkswagen Beetle and the 1992 Mitsubishi GTO, with trademark Pimp My Ride features including sound systems and fancy interior screens.

On the show’s return, Lady Leshurr said in a press statement, “I'm so happy to be a part of this new series of Pimp My Ride. The original series was such a big part of my childhood, so I'm happy to be involved in such a legendary show that was a big part of my life growing up. Get ready to see some of the craziest makeovers ever, with a bunch of heartfelt stories along the way.”

The new series of Pimp My Ride is set to air on MTV UK's YouTube channel on Friday, August 19.