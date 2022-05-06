Following months of speculation among royal spectators, it has been confirmed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will attend the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations with their children. As per Sky News, a spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said in a statement: “Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, are excited and honoured to attend The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations this June with their children.”

Harry and Markle’s forthcoming visit to the UK is set to become the first time Queen Elizabeth II will meet her great-granddaughter, Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, who was named after Her Majesty by the Sussexes.

The couple’s planned Jubilee attendance will also mark the first time the Queen has seen her great-grandson, Archie Harrison, in two years.

Reports of their planned UK visit arrive shortly after Buckingham Palace announced that Prince Harry, Markle, and Prince Andrew, would not be appearing on the Palace balcony during the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee opening celebrations. Instead, her majesty will be joined on the balcony by “members of the Royal Family who are currently undertaking official public duties.”

As of February 2022, Queen Elizabeth II became the longest-reigning British monarch in history after 70 years on the throne. To mark the special anniversary, dozens of celebratory Platinum Jubilee events will take place throughout the coming months, including an extra-long bank holiday weekend between June 2 and June 5.

One of the biggest events on the Jubilee calendar is the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Concert. The huge outdoor celebration will take place outside of Buckingham Palace on Saturday, June 4, and see the likes of George Ezra perform live in front of 10,000 members of the public.

Bustle has contacted Buckingham Palace for comment