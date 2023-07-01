The strained relationship between Prince Harry and the royal family has been well-documented in recent years. However, the Duke of Sussex and his older brother Prince William have just teamed up in honor of their late mother, Princess Diana.

On June 30, the royal siblings honored young changemakers around the world in two separate videos for the 2023 Diana Awards. Opening the ceremony, the Prince of Wales said that he recognizes “the power of all young people to inspire meaningful change” and congratulated this year’s award recipients. “Your accomplishments are a testament to your character your passion and your determination to make a difference, you are an inspiration to young people everywhere,” he added in a speech.

Meanwhile, William’s younger brother Prince Harry introduced some of the Diana Award winners and spoke of his late mother’s legacy, which he says “continues to inspire and serve as an example of how to navigate the complexities of our world today.” The Duke continued: “As we come together, I am reminded of the profound belief my mother held in the transformative power of young people. She recognized their unique ability to challenge the status quo and push for a more inclusive and compassionate society.”

The Diana Award was first set up in 1999, two years after the late princess’ tragic death. The goal of the charity is to recognize young people who have overcome great adversity in their lives and made a positive impact on the world. In 2007, the Diana Award was officially launched as an independent charity by former UK Prime Minister Gordon Brown.

This isn’t the first time Prince Harry and William have put their differences aside in the name of Princess Diana amid their public falling out. Back in 2021, the siblings teamed up to unveil a statue of their late mother on what would have been her 60th birthday.

In spite of this brief reconciliation, the brothers’ strained relationship appears to have only intensified following the release of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan and Harry’s best-selling memoir Spare.