Princess Charlotte’s Christmas Day walkabout is going viral.

Adhering to the monarchy’s decades-long festive tradition, the British royal family attended a Christmas Day church service in Sandringham, Norfolk, before greeting the waiting crowds outside.

The younger generation of royals were also in attendance, including the likes of Prince George, Prince Louis, and their sister Charlotte — whose interaction with cousin Mia Tindall, the eldest daughter of Zara and Mike Tindall, has caught the attention of TikTok.

Princess Charlotte and Mia Tindall. Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

In the widely-circulated clip, which has more than five million views as of writing, Charlotte and Mia are seen accepting gifts from royal admirers after the church service.

When Mia notices a member of the public attempting to hand Charlotte a bouquet of flowers, she proceeds to get her cousin’s attention. “You take them,” Charlotte tells Mia, who then politely accepts the flowers.

“Charlotte Is So Kind”

Royal fans were quick to comment on the viral TikTok, pointing out that Mia appeared very pleased to receive flowers on her cousin’s behalf.

“Mia looked so happy when Charlotte let her get the flowers. Charlotte is so kind,” one user commented, while another wrote: “This is going to be the best version of the monarchy to watch growing up. They are so tight with each other!”

“Charlotte wanted to make sure she was included,” one fan added. “This just made me so happy! They are immensely all close!”

The royal family attends Christmas Morning Service at Sandringham Church. Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

In the same TikTok, Charlotte’s brothers, Prince George and Louis, are also shown receiving gifts from the public — most notably a teddy bear, which George appeared happy with.

“The way Prince George received the teddy bear shows that they are raising him to be humble and thankful,” one royal admirer noted on TikTok.

In another viral video of the royal family’s Christmas Day outing, Kate Middleton is seen exchanging pleasantries with fans outside the church, before handing a bouquet of roses to a smiling Mia.