Another day, another Taylor Swift theory crafted by investigative Swifties. If this one turns out true, however, then Reputation (Taylor’s Version) may be coming much sooner than you think.

Some TikTok Swifties have theorized that Swift will announce Reputation (TV) on Nov. 26, when Swift will also play the final South American show of her Eras Tour. And while the singer has a history of revealing her “Taylor’s Version” albums onstage during her show, there are also some odd Easter eggs that are pointing to that specific announcement date.

National Cake Day

Along with Nov. 26 being her last Eras Tour show in Brazil, it also happens to be National Cake Day. Now, why does this matter? Swift uses a three-tier wedding cake as an Easter egg in her “I Bet You Think About Me” music video.

The top of the cake has random numbers on it, including her lucky number 13, and fans have been scrambling to figure out what they mean ever since. The most prominent digits are 26, and Swift runs two fingers through the cake, leaving marks that look suspiciously like the number 11. Both of these combined could form 11/26, a.k.a. Nov. 26.

Taylor Swift in the “I Bet You Think About Me” music video. YouTube / Taylor Swift

Swift also has used random holidays as hints about her projects. She used koi fish, a common Speak Now-era trope, leading up to her Speak Now (TV) announcement, and the album ended up being released on July 7, which is also National Koi Day.

Snakes In Brazil

Another TikToker pointed out that she may announce Reputation (TV) in Brazil because of... snakes. As fans know, snake imagery became a trope for the initial Reputation era, inspired by what people called her during the infamous Kimye feud.

As it turns out, Brazil has the largest snake population in the world, so naturally, there is quite literally no better place in the world to celebrate the Reputation era.

Taylor Swift performs onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" on November 17, 2023 in Rio de Janeiro, Rio de Janeiro. Buda Mendes/TAS23/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Additionally, after Swift sang “So It Goes...” and “Dancing With Our Hands Tied” as “secret songs” in Rio de Janeiro, there’s only one song from Reputation that hasn’t been done yet: “I Did Something Bad.”

She usually accompanies her “Taylor’s Version” reveals with a performance from that album, and since that’s the only song left, she’s likely saving it for a forthcoming announcement.

When Will Reputation (TV) Arrive?

Naturally, there are many theories surrounding the Reputation (TV) release date. One TikTok suggests that it might be released on Jan. 1, in honor of the album’s final track “New Year’s Day.”

However, that date falls on a Monday this year, and most artists, including Swift, only release new music on a Friday. Reputation (TV) would likely be no exception.

Taylor Swift in 2018 Don Arnold/TAS18/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

If the 112-day theory is to be believed, Reputation (TV) may arrive on Feb. 16, 2024. This belief has held true for “Taylor’s Version” releases so far, as Speak Now (TV) came out 112 days after the Eras Tour kick-off in March, while 1989 (TV) came out exactly 112 days after that. However, there’s also another theory that points to a February announcement, with a release date in the months after.

No matter when it actually happens, Swift will surely be keeping us on our toes until then.