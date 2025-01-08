Ryan Reynolds Had 1 Suggestion For Jonathan Bailey After Watching Wicked

Like Glinda and Elphaba in “What Is This Feeling?” from Wicked, Ryan Reynolds playfully processed some love-hate feelings for Jonathan Bailey during the National Board of Review’s annual awards gala on Jan. 7. The actor was tapped to introduce Wicked, which was named the group’s Best Film of 2024. And he opted (relatably) to devote much of his speech to one Prince Fiyero.

“I think we can all agree that Jonathan Bailey is objectively perfect. Perhaps too perfect,” Reynolds said, per video from MTV UK. “Personally, I would have preferred fewer scenes featuring Mr. Bailey.” (Counterpoint: How about a bonus, feature-length cut — call it Wicked: 1½ — that’s exclusively shots of Fiyero gazing longingly at Elphaba?)

Reynolds’ request had nothing to do with a distaste for Bailey’s swoon work (he’s clearly a stan), but he’s concerned about its impact on Hollywood as a whole. “You can’t just go around indiscriminately spraying charisma all over an enraptured audience. Might feel nice in the moment, but it could easily destabilize the entire industry,” he said.

The “HLMS, or, Hollywood Leading Man Society, simply cannot sustain the standard of performance this high,” Reynolds warned. “And it is in our collective best interest that Jonathan Bailey tone it the f*ck down. You’re making us look terrible.”

Reynolds’ Final Request

Reynolds pointed out that Bailey is “hard-working,” “kind,” and “by some metric, I suppose, easy on the eyes.” However, the HLMS “relies on predictable mediocrity,” which Bailey is anything but.

His final request: “Let’s just pump the talent breaks, or get out of f*cking town, OK?”

Fortunately, that won’t be happening anytime soon. Wicked: For Good and Jurassic World: Rebirth are just a few of the big projects you’ll spot Bailey in next, not to mention his return to the ton in Bridgerton Season 4.

The Family That Defies Gravity Together...

As it turns out, Reynolds isn’t the only member of the family who’s currently obsessed with Wicked.

In December, Reynolds and Blake Lively attended a special screening of Wicked at New York City’s Metrograph. Lively, for her part, employed a touch of her famous method-dressing and honored the musical with a pair of shimmery ruby heels à la The Wizard of Oz, plus a floral purse and blouse that seemed to serve as a subtle nod to Oz’s vibrant plant life.