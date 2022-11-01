Written and executive produced by the celebrated creator of Peaky Blinders, Steven Knight, SAS Rogue Heroes has captivated viewers with its unique spin on the retelling of how the British Army's Special Air Service was formed during the height of World War Two. The six-part series is adapted from Ben Macintyre's novel of the same name, charting the early success of the SAS through the show's stars Connor Swindells, Jack O'Connell, Alfie Allen, Sofia Boutella, and Dominic West. But will there be a season 2 of SAS Rogue Heroes?

According to Backstage, a second season of SAS Rogue Heroes has already been green-lit. Bustle has reached out to the BBC rep for confirmation, and I will update you when I hear back, but for now it looks like more SAS Rogue Heroes are on the horizon, with Knight telling LADbible that there will be at least three more seasons.

"We're gonna take it to after the end of the Second World War and then see what happens, because the story just keeps [...] going," Knight said on a Zoom call with the rest of the cast, who seemed surprised and elated with the news. "Obviously the war keeps going and it just gets more and more incredible," Knight continued, adding that they may "break away and do Colditz as well." (Colditz is another book by Macintyre, which tells the story of a group of British officers held captive in a Nazi German gothic castle as they plan their escape.)

Having seen Peaky Blinders' cultural impact, Knight feels that SAS Rogue Heroes will have a similar response. And with the series already receiving rave reviews from publications like Metro, The Guardian, and The Telegraph, that certainly seems to be the case. "I don't think there's been anything like this on TV ever, really. And it's getting such a great response from people who have seen it," Knight said. "I think it will have the equivalent effect on the culture that Peaky had. I think people will be really drawn to it.”