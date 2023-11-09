Selling Sunset’s Bre Tiesi regrets discussing her love life on camera. In Season 7 of the Netflix hit, Bre and her co-stars including Chrishell Stause have a conversation about celebrity crushes, in which Bre claims to have had a fling with Michael B. Jordan.

“I could do that and I've done that,” Bre says in the episode, adding that she has “slept with” all of her favorite celebrities. However, Bre has since revealed that she didn’t intend on being quite so open in the new season.

“We were all having girl talk and we were sitting but they were resetting the cameras,” Bre explained to Entertainment Tonight, adding that she didn’t expect her comments to be used on the show.

“That's my own fault. I know better,” she continued. “Technically, I was in my first reality season, give me a little slack. But, I've definitely learned a lot these last few seasons.”

SARA MALLY/NETFLIX

When asked about the timing of her alleged fling with Jordan, Bre hesitated about sharing any further details, adding: “We're not going to get into that too much.”

Her Nick Cannon Comments Were Cut

Bre also revealed that she had discussed the father of her child, Nick Cannon, while filming the same scene — but it wasn’t used in the final cut.

“I was actually having a conversation and I had said that I had had a baby with my celebrity crush,” she continued to Entertainment Tonight. “But that didn't make it.”

“You know, there's other things that happen in these conversations but remember, we want to make a good show,” she added. “Whatever makes it, makes it and whatever doesn't, doesn't. But also, that wasn't my intention.”

Bre welcomed her son, Legendary Love, with Cannon in Jul. 2022.

Netflix

Bre Teased Her Selling Sunset Future

Meanwhile, Bre also discussed the possibility of returning for the yet-to-be-announced Selling Sunset Season 8, hinting that she might leave The Oppenheim Group behind.

“I love Jason, I love the girls, I love all of that but at the end of the day I'm about my bag,” she added.