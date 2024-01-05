The first Sex and the City movie included an event that the HBO series had built up to across six seasons. Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) was finally going to marry the love of her life, Mr. Big (Chris Noth) — until she wasn’t.

In typical Big fashion, he pulled up to the church and then decided to leave last minute, ditching Carrie at the altar. He called her to say “I can’t do this,” and she left the church in embarrassment. As soon as she hung up, he regretted his decision and told his driver to turn around — but it was too late.

After he encountered her limo on the street, Carrie ambushed Big with her bridal bouquet, as a pregnant Charlotte (Kristin Davis) protectively clutched her and angrily yelled, “No,” conveying how every viewer was feeling.

Sarah Jessica Parker attacking Chris Noth with flowers on the set of Sex and the City on October 12, 2007 in New York City, New York. Marcel Thomas/FilmMagic/Getty Images

The sequence of events wasn’t surprising for any SATC fan who had witnessed Carrie and Big’s frequent ups and downs, specifically regarding his inability to commit. But some fans took his side on this one, saying Carrie actually ruined her own wedding in the events leading up to Big’s abrupt departure.

Of course, the 2008 film ends with Carrie and Big tying the knot in a city hall ceremony with her donning the vintage suit she wanted to wear from the start. But nearly 16 years later, fans are still debating who to blame for the demise of their first planned wedding.

Why Carrie Ruined Her Own Wedding

Mario Cantone, Kristin Davis, Kim Cattrall, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Cynthia Nixon on the set of Sex and the City on October 2, 2007 in New York City. James Devaney/WireImage/Getty Images

On Reddit, one user wrote their “unpopular opinion” that Carrie ruined her own wedding by not finishing her phone call with Big and comforting him through his fears, which formed after the wedding turned into a much bigger and more public event than anticipated.

They went on to chastise Carrie for “assaulting him with flowers” when she saw Big on the street, instead advising her to “get in the limo, talk, turn around and go get married,” and also argued that she should’ve checked in with him earlier that morning.

“I know it’s tradition to not see the bride in her dress,” they wrote. “But who doesn’t talk to their forever partner the day of the wedding?”

Some Reddit users agreed with this argument. “I’ve always thought this too,” one user wrote, before pointing out how SATC would’ve been a “whole different movie” if Carrie had reacted more calmly (and probably a much less entertaining one).

Why Carrie Didn’t Ruin Her Wedding

Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, and Cynthia Nixon on the set of Sex and the City on October 12, 2007 in New York City, New York. Marcel Thomas/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Naturally, many fans came to Carrie’s defense, putting most of the blame for ruining the wedding on Big and opposing every argument the user made.

Concerning the phone call, one fan wrote, “What’s there to ‘finish’ when the guy says, ‘I just left. I can’t do this’? Seems like the end of the call to me. Plus, she was in shock.”

And when it comes to speaking to Big before their ceremony, they argued, “You shouldn’t have to call your fiancé on the day of your wedding to make sure he still wants to marry you.”

Another user pointed out that Carrie’s reaction likely came from being let down after thinking Big had finally changed for her. “Deep down she knew that he never would, I don’t care what anyone else says,” they argued. “And when that came to fruition, only this time publicly, she lost her sh*t.”

In fact, some fans went so far as to say that Carrie “should have never married” Big in the end after pulling that stunt. “It should have been over. Period,” one wrote. Most likely, they were Team Aidan.