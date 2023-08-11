With the second season of Max’s And Just Like That now well underway, many fans have been revisiting the original Sex and the City and its two big-screen follow-ups. As some will recall, a planned third movie was previously in the works, but was reportedly scrapped after Kim Cattrall (aka Samantha Jones) turned down another sequel. Although it never saw the light of day, a script for the potential third movie was said to be in place, leaving many longtime fans wondering what might have happened in Sex and the City 3.

As it turns out, there are significant parallels between the abandoned sequel and And Just Like That Season 1. As fans will remember, Carrie Bradshaw (played by Sarah Jessica Parker) tied the knot with her longtime love interest Mr. Big in the first Sex and the City movie. In 2018, Origins podcast host James Andrew Miller claimed that, just like in the opening episode of AJLT, Mr. Big dies after suffering a heart attack in the Sex and the City 3 script. The only difference, however, is that Big would have died while taking a shower, rather than on a Peleton.

Meanwhile, podcast host Miller also claimed that Cattrall wasn’t happy with Mr. Big’s death in the planned third movie script as it “didn’t have a lot to offer the character of Samantha” and made the remainder of the movie “more about how Carrie recovers from Big’s death than about the relationship between the four women.”

In spite of Cattrall's reported gripes with the film’s plot, the show’s writer and producer, Amy Harris, and the late actor Willie Garson (aka Stanford Blatch) described the script as “beautiful.”

HBO

Speaking on the Juicy Scoop with Heather McDonald podcast in 2023, comedian and RuPaul’s Drag Race panelist Ross Matthews claimed that he had read the Sex and the City 3 script, backing up the theory that Mr. Big was indeed killed off early on in the film, and also revealing that there was a “running gag” about the women wanting to take selfies from a high angle.

As mentioned, a third film was reportedly in the works following the box office success of the first two movies, 2008’s Sex and the City and 2010’s Sex and the City 2, which grossed an estimated $418.7 million and $290.7 million worldwide, respectively. However, plans were derailed when Cattrall turned down the sequel, sparking a rift with her co-stars.

In 2023, Cattrall confirmed her return to the Sex and the City universe as Samantha Jones by announcing a cameo on And Just Like That Season 2.