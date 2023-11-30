There’s a new reality TV dating show in town, and it sounds like a perfect hybrid of The Golden Bachelor and Sex and the City.

As per Variety, Bunim/Murray Productions and famed author Candace Bushnell, whose SATC book inspired the hit HBO series, have joined forces to develop a forthcoming dating show titled Is There Still Sex in the City.

The series will follow four friends in their fifties who swap their hectic city lives for a countryside chateau, where there’ll set out to find love.

“They’ll try the boy toys, sample a senior age player, be romanced by the rich guys and even get to flirt with their fantasy man,” a synopsis teases. “But in the end, who will really steal their hearts, and will our ladies be able to bring the sex back to the city?”

The Golden Bachelor’s Theresa Nist and Gerry Turner. Craig Sjodin/Disney General Entertainment Content/Getty Images

“An Immersive Dating Experiment”

Speaking of the show’s premise, Sex and the City author Bushnell described fifty-something women as “the hottest new dating demographic.”

“I should know, I am one of them,” she continued in a statement. “Over the decades, I’ve dated men of all ages and I’m so excited to be working on a show that combines my passion for relationships with the chance to help women, like me, navigate a love do-over.”

Bunim/Murray President, Julie Pizzi, also spoke of the planned series and credited Bushnell’s dating expertise.

“We feel that Candace’s brand has grown with her audience and her expertise in the dating space is an incredible entry point for an immersive dating experiment,” Pizzi said in a statement.

The cast of Sex and the City. Getty Images/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Dubbed the real-life Carrie Bradshaw, Bushnell’s former New York Observer column led to the original Sex and the City book, which, following its publication in 1997, was later adapted into the hit HBO series fronted by Sarah Jessica Parker.

SATC aired for six seasons between 1998 and 2004, and spawned two movies. The show’s Max reboot And Just Like That began airing in 2021 and was recently renewed for a third season.