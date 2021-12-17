As the owner of Allure Realty, military vet Sharelle Rosado is at the center of Selling Tampa, the Florida-based spin-off from Selling Sunset creator Adam DiVello. While this marks the first time Sharelle has starred in her own reality TV series, she’s also a pro when it comes to being in the public eye. As the fiance of Chad Johnson — formerly known as Chad Ochocinco, who was a wide receiver for the Cincinnati Bengals and competed on Season 10 of Dancing With the Stars — Sharelle is used to people weighing in on her relationships. Here’s a brief breakdown of Sharelle and Chad’s relationship timeline.

2012

Chad’s marriage with Basketball Wives star Evelyn Lozada ends after just 41 days of marriage. This was a result of Chad allegedly head-butting her after she confronted him about cheating. He was arrested and sentenced to 12 months of probation. In 2019, Lozada said she’s now “cool” with Chad.

In response to the allegations, Sharelle told Page Six that she “doesn’t want to speak on that because I wasn’t there.” But she added that “people go through things, people make mistakes, and you learn from them. If you base things off of mistakes that people made then you’ll never make it in life. Nobody is perfect.”

2012 to 2020

As Sharelle explained on the I Am Athlete podcast, she was the one who initiated contact with Chad a few years ago. “I slid in his DMs,” Sharelle told the group. “We used to tell — the joke was, we met on Christian Mingle, but I actually slid in his DMs.”

Sharelle explained that both of them have daughters (from previous relationships) who run track, and when she spotted Chad at a track meet, she decided to shoot her shot. “He was always a crush of mine. Like for years. Sexy, tall, chocolate. That thang know he fine,” she said. “But we would run into each other during track meets. I would see him. I didn’t say anything, but I slid into his DMs, and he responded like two seconds later. We exchanged numbers. He FaceTimed me right away, and then we just started talking.”

But Sharelle noted that it took a while for things to turn romantic. “That was a couple years ago. We were friends, and then I stopped talking to him,” Sharelle explained. “We rekindled last year.”

October 2020

Per Atlanta Black Star, Sharelle and Chad went public with their relationship in October 2020. On the Nov. 9, 2020, podcast episode of I Am Athlete, Chad said he’s “truly happy with her” and he knows that “she’s the one.”

January 2021

On Jan. 30, Sharelle posted to her Instagram story that Chad had proposed. “I said yessss,” she wrote on a photo of a diamond ring. On the same day, Chad posted a photo of the two of them with the caption “a man that findeth a woman that likes McDonald’s has foundeth a wife.”

August 2021

In an interview with People, Sharelle revealed that she found out she was pregnant while filming Selling Tampa. This will be Chad’s eighth child and Sharelle’s fourth child, but their first child together. “I always wanted a big family,” she said, “so I think with this last one, she’s just the perfect number to finish it off.”

And it seems like Chad has been nothing but supportive of Sharelle as she makes a name for herself with Selling Tampa. “I manifested the life I’ve always dreamed of and that’s becoming a stay-at-home dad,” he jokingly wrote on Twitter in response to the Selling Tampa trailer.