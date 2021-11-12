Sadly, You Can’t Stream Spencer

Diana may have been known as the “People’s Princess,” but this time, she’s not coming out to meet them: The people will need to venture to theaters if they want to see Kristen Stewart play the Princess of Wales on the big screen.

Spencer, directed by Jackie’s Pablo Larraín, debuted on Nov. 5 — and as of now, it can only be seen in movie theaters. Those hoping to watch the film from home will need to wait a while longer. Below, what we know about when Spencer will hit streaming.

When Will Spencer Be Available To Stream?

There’s no word yet as to when Spencer will make its streaming premiere. At some point in the coming months, it’s likely to hit VOD (Video on Demand) platforms, like Amazon Video and iTunes, where it’ll be available to rent for a 24-hour window.

Eventually, the film may hit a popular streaming service like Netflix or Hulu — and Bustle will be sure to update this article as more information becomes available.

What Has The Reaction To Spencer Been Like In Theaters?

Oscar buzz has been circling Stewart since Spencer premiered at the Venice International Film Festival in September. Critics and audiences alike have hailed the former teen star for her moving performance.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly last month, Stewart revealed that she accepted the role without having seen the script. She spent her time prepping for the part by working with a dialect coach and reading numerous biographies of the beloved British icon.

“She's such a strange combination of things that don't seem to go together," Stewart told EW. “The power she pulls into every room is probably what was so upsetting for people who wanted a sort of demure and quiet figurehead.... She was just tactile and warm and kind of buzzing with fragility that needed to be pacified and salved.”