Just like millennials everywhere, Spencer Pratt is reliving the glory days of The Hills. But instead of reminiscing on old times with friends, he’s spilling the tea on TikTok. Pratt has been recapping The Hills scenes that were actually staged by producers and giving followers the lowdown on what happened behind the scenes. In a recent TikTok, posted on Feb. 21, the reality star even admitted that he produced his onscreen date with co-star Audrina Patridge solely for television.

In the video, captioned “The Hills real story,” Pratt gave background info on his random Season 2 Pinkberry outing with Patridge, which the show tried to pass off as a date in the mid-2000s. At the time, Pratt and his now-wife Heidi Montag weren’t dating, even though the series showed them as a couple from the outset. Montag was seeing “at least one celebrity,” according to Pratt, but he declined to give details other than calling him “a big TV star at the time.” When he filmed that scene, he was also producing his own show, titled The Princes of Malibu,with Brody Jenner.

“I always thought I was producing a scene by, you know, filming a scene with Audrina that was not a real scene,” he explained. “We weren’t really on a date, and did I ever really care to be on a date with Audrina? No. I thought we were making a television show. ... I can see why this would look bad now in retrospect, but at the time, I was like, ‘Wow, this is going to be great TV.’” While watching the date once again, Pratt couldn’t help but cringe at himself the whole time, understanding how it made him look like a two-timer. “Probably wouldn’t have done this again,” he concludes. “This was a Hail Mary! This was a bad look, bruh.”

In a Feb. 22 TikTok, he added that he never had a crush on Patridge.

Pratt’s hilarious Hills recaps have also provided some shocking sentiments. Montag’s husband famously didn’t get along with her then-BFF Lauren Conrad in the show’s early seasons, making viewers regard him as a villain. But in some recent TikToks, he defended Conrad against her ex-boyfriend Jason Wahler. “I totally agree LC def the only good thing about Jason,” he captioned a video where the former friends talk about the breakup.

Pratt’s TikToks come after MTV canceled the show’s 2019 reboot The Hills: New Beginnings after two seasons in January. The updated series featured Pratt, Montag, Patridge, Wahler, Jenner, and virtually every other Hills star except for the original series lead, Conrad. They were joined by The O.C. alum Mischa Barton and Brandon Thomas Lee, son of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee.