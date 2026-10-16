Tate McRae isn’t looking to become a Real Housewife anytime soon, even if her new single’s title says otherwise. The singer released her long-teased new song “Housewife” on Oct. 15, and it is far from a tradwife anthem. Like a true pop student, she also made the music video Britney Spears-coded in subtle yet fabulous ways.

On “Housewife,” McRae flips the archetype on its head. Over a bassline reminiscent of Nelly Furtado’s “Maneater,” she dreams of leaving fame behind for a quiet life, but she makes it clear that she won’t just let a man provide for her. “I just wanna make a lot of money, be my own housewife,” she sings on the chorus.

And if a man wants to join her for some “sex on the side,” that’s fine, I guess. “I don’t date nobody, baby, people date me,” she declares on the bridge. “And you right beside me’s just the icing on the dream / I don’t need you, I want you, and that’s my favorite thing.”

McRae actually teased “Housewife” in Taylor Swift-like fashion months ago at Lollapalooza. Unlike the Swifties, though, her fans didn’t catch on. “This was literally in my Lolla set, when the set started,” she said on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “We drop Easter eggs all the time, but they get none of them. They’ll always catch on to things that are completely wrong.”

YouTube / Tate McRae

The music video sees McRae living her version of the “Housewife” fantasy, taking a yacht across the South of France and dancing in the living room of her mansion, as Spears regularly does on Instagram. In both cases, she has a hunk with her, but she seems to have even more fun when it’s just her and a baby stroller… full of cash, of course.

If you need more Britney-isms, McRae reads a scandalous tabloid story about herself and then quickly brushes it off, not unlike Spears in the “Piece of Me” video (though Spears didn’t throw her paper in the pool). And McRae’s sailor cap is the yacht version of Spears’ iconic flight attendant uniform in the “Toxic” video.

YouTube / Tate McRae

Tate McRae’s “Housewife” Lyrics

Read the full lyrics to McRae’s new single “Housewife” below.

Okay, okay, yeah

Think my paradise is tabloids and flashing lights

Truth is, it's more like loads of cash

And a nice guy and a life lived right (I know that)

There's just some things that they don't tell you, tell you

And all the dreams they try to sell you, sell you

The price of fame can take you to your knees

And when it does, wanna run away with me? (Yeah)

I just wanna make a lot of money, be my own housewife

You, you, you, y-you could be the one I'm calling honey

Be my sex on the side

You, you, you, you

Acres of open stars, headlights of prеcious cars, life imitating art

I, I, I, I, I just wanna make a lot of money, bе my own housewife

Be my, be my

Drive fast, take me out of here

Louis out the window and the 310 in the mirror

Life's great when you disappear

Rockies took the girl, but the city took the golden years

This industry will try to kill you, kill you

But not before they try to bill you, bill you

They try to take away your wild and free

And when they do, wanna run away with me?

I just wanna make a lot of money, be my own housewife

You, you, you, y-you could be the one I'm calling honey

Be my sex on the side

You, you, you, you

Acres of open stars, headlights of precious cars, life imitating art

I, I, I, I, I just wanna make a lot of money, be my own housewife

Be my, be my

Go into my garden, pick the money off the tree

I don't pay for nothing, baby, people pay me

And you right beside me's just the icing on the dream

I don't need you, I want you, and that's my favorite thing

Go into my garden, pick the money off the tree

I don't date nobody, baby, people date me

And you right beside me’s just the icing on the dream

I don't need you, I want you, and that's my favorite thing

I just wanna make a lot of money, be my own housewife

You, you, you, y-you could be the one I'm calling honey

Be my sex on the side

You, you, you, you

Acres of open stars, headlights of precious cars, life imitating art

I, I, I, I, I just wanna make a lot of money, be my own housewife

Be my, be my