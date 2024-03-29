Beyoncé's new album, Cowboy Carter, features an array of acclaimed artists, from country legends Dolly Parton, Willie Nelson, and Linda Martell to A-list pop stars Miley Cyrus and Post Malone to country up-and-comers Tanner Adell, Willie Jones, and Shaboozey. (And those are not all of them.)

However, fans thought that Taylor Swift may also be among those collaborators. After the album was released on March 29, many speculated that Swift lent background vocals to “Bodyguard,” claiming that the breezy “ahh”s in the intro sounded just like the singer.

Some fans even claimed she was credited on both Spotify and Genius for background vocals. However, both credits have since been removed.

While the official credits have yet to be posted on Beyoncé’s website, Bustle can confirm that Swift does not sing any vocals on “Bodyguard.”

Taylor Swift attends the London premiere of "RENAISSANCE: A Film By Beyoncé" on November 30, 2023 in London, England. Gareth Cattermole/WireImage/Getty Images

Other musicians who contributed to Cowboy Carter include Stevie Wonder, Chuck Berry, Jon Batiste, Rhiannon Giddens, Nile Rodgers, Gary Clark, Jr., and Brittney Spencer. They joined famed producers and songwriters like The-Dream, Pharrell, Raphael Saadiq, Ryan Tedder, Swizz Beatz, Cam, and of course, Bey’s husband Jay-Z. But the album’s most personal feature is their daughter Rumi Carter, whose voice can be heard on “Protector.”

While Swift is not involved with Cowboy Carter, the thought of her and Bey collaborating isn’t too far-fetched, given how much the two have supported each other in the past year. In October, Beyoncé attended the Eras Tour film premiere, which Swift celebrated on Instagram. A few weeks later, she returned the favor by flying to London for Bey’s Renaissance film premiere.

Don’t expect to find their collaboration on Swift’s next album either. She is set to release The Tortured Poets Department on April 19, and the tracklist does not include Bey. However, they do share a mutual collaborator in Post Malone, who is featured on both “Levii’s Jeans” from Cowboy Carter and the Tortured Poets opener, “Fortnight.”