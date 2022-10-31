A little over a week after her highly anticipated 10th studio album Midnights was released, Taylor Swift has hit a new milestone: she has secured every Top 10 spot in the Billboard Hot 100 list, and is the first artist to ever do it. The lead single from the album, “Anti-Hero,” took the No. 1 spot, followed by “Lavender Haze,” “Maroon,” “Snow on the Beach,” “Midnight Rain,” “Bejeweled,” “Question...?,” “You’re On Your Own Kid,” “Karma,” and “Vigilante Shit.” All ten spots came from the original track listing (meaning none of the 3am tracks made the cut).

Taylor is the first artist, both male and female, to achieve this distinction, though Drake came close in 2021 when he held nine songs in the Top 10 after the release of his album Certified Lover Boy. Billboard also reports that Taylor is only the third artist to hold the top 5 spots behind Drake and The Beatles, who achieved this in 1964. The Midnights takeover was generated entirely by streams and without radio airplay or sales, and Spotify previously announced that the album broke the record for single-day album streams on the platform on release day.

Taylor reacted to the feat on Twitter, retweeting the Billboard announcement with the caption, “10 out of 10 of the Hot 100??? On my 10th album??? I AM IN SHAMBLES.” Her record label Republic Records also shared the announcement about her history-making moment.

Taylor also became one of 16 musicians with nine or more Hot 100 number ones, only seven of which are solo women: Mariah Carey, Rihanna, Madonna, Whitney Houston, Janet Jackson, and Katy Perry. The Beatles still lead the way with 20 No. 1 singles, but Taylor overtook Madonna’s record for most Top 10 hits in the Hot 100, surpassing her 38 with 40.

Fans celebrated Taylor’s history-making moment with delight and clapped back against her critics and detractors over the years. “No one is doing it like Taylor Swift,” @alexandergold said. “No male artists in Top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 for the first time ever, Taylor Swift created Feminism fr” @yehtuhogaaa tweeted.

One user shared the Spider-Man pointing meme to demonstrate Swift’s takeover of the Billboard Top 10.

With a potential tour in the works, there’s a good chance Swift will break even more records very soon.