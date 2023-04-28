Taylor Swift may be keeping Swifties waiting for her next “Taylor’s Version” album, but she’s giving them new music in other ways. On April 28, The National released their new collaboration with Swift, “The Alcott,” as part of their ninth album First Two Pages of Frankenstein. It marks the band’s second collab with the 12-time Grammy winner, following “Coney Island” from Swift’s 2020 surprise album evermore. Their partnership stems from member Aaron Dessner, who worked with Swift on evermore, its predecessor folklore, and some tracks on Midnights (3 a.m. Edition).

Like “Coney Island,” the new duet with The National’s lead singer Matt Berninger is a pensive ballad about two former lovers looking back at a long-lost relationship, but this time, the stark piano chords and Swift’s haunting harmonies only make it sound more mournful. Swift starts out only singing background vocals, before she turns said vocals into complete verses and choruses that express concerns and ask questions as Berninger details their memories, leading into a classic Swiftian bridge full of quiet passion. “Why don’t you rain on my parade?” she asks. “Shred my evening gown, read my sentence out loud, ’cause I love this curse on our house.”

Eagle-eyed Swifties may even find a connection to her 2022 Midnights lead single “Anti-Hero,” where she famously proclaimed, “It’s me, hi! I’m the problem, it’s me.” In the second chorus, Swift speculates that she was one of the issues that ended the relationship. “You tell me your problems,” the two sing, before Swift alone asks, “Have I become one of your problems?”

Swift co-wrote the lyrics with Berninger, who wrote the music but was having writers’ block while making the whole album. Dessner told NME that after he sent Swift what Berninger was working on, she responded in only half an hour with the song fully fleshed out. “She has this work ethic and wonder at the creative process... she loves making stuff,” he said. “And she’s not cynical in any way, she’s as DIY as anyone.”

In the first verse, The Alcott is introduced as a bar or café where the exes frequently met and want to reunite yet again. It’s not likely that The Alcott is actually a real place Swift and Berninger were inspired by (unless they were referring to this apartment complex in Denver or this restaurant in Australia), but the lyrics make it feel like a place you could visit anytime.

Here are the full lyrics to “The Alcott,” as transcribed by Genius.

[Verse 1: Matt Berninger]

I give myself twisted-in threads to meet you at The Alcott

I'd go to the corner in the back where you'd always be

And there you are, sittin’ as usual with your golden notebook

Writing something about someone who used to be me

[Chorus: Both, Matt Berninger]

And the last thing you wanted is the first thing I do

I tell you my problems, you tell me the truth

It's the last thing you wanted, it's the first thing I do

I tell you that I think I'm fallin’ back in love with you

[Verse 2: Matt Berninger, Taylor Swift, Both]

I sit there silently waitin’ for you to look up (Ah)

I see you smile when you see it's me

I had to do something to break into your golden thinking (Ah)

How many times will I do this, and you'll still believe? (Ah)

[Chorus: Both, Taylor Swift]

It's the last thing you wanted (Tell me, which side are you on, dear?)

It's the first thing you do (Give me some tips to forget you)

You tell me your problems (Have I become one of your problems?)

And I tell you the truth (Could it be easy this once?)

It's the last thing you wanted (Everything that's mine is a landmine)

It's the first thing I do (Did my love aid and abet you?)

I tell you that I think I'm fallin’ back in love with you

[Bridge: Both, Taylor Swift]

And I'll ruin it all over (Ah-ah), I'll ruin it over for you (Ah-ah)

I'll ruin it all over (Ah-ah), and over like I always do (Ah-ah)

I'll ruin it all over (Why don't you rain on my parade?)

I'll ruin it over for you (Shred my evenin' gown)

I'll ruin it all over (Read my sentence out loud)

And over like I always do ('Cause I love this curse on our house)

[Chorus: Both, Taylor Swift]

It's the last thing I wanted (Tell me, which side are you on, dear?)

It's the first thing I do (Give me some tips to forget you)

I tell you my problems (Have I become one of your problems?)

And you tell me the truth (Could it be easy this once?)

It's the last thing I wanted (Everything that's mine is a landmine)

It's the first thing I do (Did my love aid and abet you?)

I tell you that I think I'm fallin’ back in love (Back in love)

Back in love with you