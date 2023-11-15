Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour is basically a rainbow, incorporating the colors that represent all ten of her studio albums within the show. However, eagle-eyed fans have noticed Swift’s sneaky use of one bold shade that’s not attached to any of her eras: orange.

Fans got more evidence that orange might soon become an important color in Swift’s oeuvre during her Eras Tour shows in Buenos Aires, thanks to the introduction of some new confetti.

The Orange Confetti Theory

As noted by TikTok user @alexantonides, X fan account @swiftielatina discovered that Swift added orange confetti to the already colorful array of confetti she used to mark the end of her concert.

Previously, the Swiftie shared a picture of Swift’s confetti from the Eras Tour show on April 15 in Tampa, which only included the respective colors of her ten albums: Taylor Swift (green), Fearless (yellow), Speak Now (purple), Red (red), 1989 (sky blue), Reputation (black), Lover (pink), Folklore (grey), Evermore (tan), and Midnights (deep blue).

Taylor Swift performs onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" on August 24, 2023 in Mexico City, Mexico. Hector Vivas/TAS23/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

There was no orange present back then, but two fans who took home confetti in Argentina posted photos proving that an orange shade has been added to the collection over six months later.

As most Swifties do, they linked this back to Swift’s long-rumored lost album Karma. During a scene in “The Man” video from 2020, the word “karma” is painted in orange graffiti alongside previous albums that she would re-record.

The new confetti is more proof of why fans think Swift may be planning to finally release the rumored scrapped album and use orange as its color scheme, along with the previous instances of orange being used in the show.

How Orange Is Used On The Eras Tour

While Swift sings her last song of the night, “Karma,” her dancers emerge in sparkly jackets, all of which match the colors of her eras — except for the orange jacket. Even more crucially, those same dancers exit through a door at the back of the stage, which flashes a bright shade of orange before the entire stage goes out.

Additionally, earlier in the show, the infamous “Lover” house, which has color-coded rooms representing each era, burns down onscreen in bright orange flames.

Taylor Swift performs onstage during “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour” on March 18, 2023 in Swift City, ERAzona (Glendale, Arizona) John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

While fans have linked orange back to the Karma theory, it could also just be the color that will represent Swift’s next (non-“Taylor’s Version”) album, whatever that ends up being.

No matter what, all of Swift’s Easter Eggs have indicated that orange signifies the future.