Taylor Swift is putting the safety of her fans first. On May 30, the singer performed the second night of her Eras Tour shows in Madrid, Spain. During the Folklore track “Betty,” Swift abruptly paused the show when she appeared to notice a distressed fan in the crowd.

While glancing at security and pointing toward the audience, Swift said into her mic, “Ayuda por favor,” which translates to “Please help” in English. The moment was captured in a viral fan video, but what exactly went down in the crowd remains unclear.

After the show, Swift’s adoring fans quickly praised the singer for her quick response. “That’s why we love her,” one Swiftie wrote on X (formerly Twitter). “I’m so impressed with how she can perform flawlessly while still keeping an eye on the fans,” another commented. “She really cares and is so on top of everything.”

A similar incident occurred at her Eras Tour show in Lisbon, Portugal on May 24. As Swift performed “Champagne Problems” at her piano, she urged concert security to assist a struggling fan, telling them, “Ajuda por favor. Help them please.”

These aren’t the only times Swift has been forced to pause one of her Eras Tour shows. On May 21, the singer performed a concert in Stockholm, Sweden, where she suffered an onstage wardrobe malfunction after her blue wrap dress became tangled.

Taylor Swift performs at the Eras Tour. ANDRE DIAS NOBRE/AFP/Getty Images

In a viral fan video, Swift instructed her fans to “talk amongst yourselves” as she rushed over to her piano and began struggling with the outfit. A crew member arrived just in time to assist the Grammy winner and unraveled the garment to cheers from the onlooking crowd.

Swift also very briefly stopped her show in Madrid on May 29, when she gave special shoutout to her friend Blake Lively, who attended the Eras Tour with her daughters.

“I have to say that on Folklore, some of my favorite characters are named James, Inez, and Betty,” Swift said onstage, referring to her song “Betty,” which features the names of Lively’s three girls.