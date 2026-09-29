Nothing gets past the Swifties — and speaking as one myself, I mean nothing. Taylor Swift accepted the first-ever VMAs Artist Director Honors at the 2026 Video Music Awards, where she also won her sixth Video of the Year trophy for “The Fate of Ophelia,” paid tribute to Dolly Parton, and premiered her epic new video for “Patient Zero.”



But amid the festivities, some Swifties noticed a blink-and-you-miss-it error that happens to relate to her 2017 album Reputation. And naturally, they’re spiraling.

For Swift’s special honor, the VMAs aired a montage of her growing catalog of self-directed music videos, including her 2020 clip for “The Man.” As fans know, the names of her first six albums appear in graffiti, a nod to her former masters battle (which she won), with the word “karma” written smack in the middle. However, Reputation was somehow erased from the “Karma wall” during the montage, and fans aren’t sure what to make of it.

Swift is known for planting Easter eggs that hint at what’s to come, which is why Swifties are trained to examine things this closely. However, it’s unclear whether MTV or Swift’s team made the montage, which could indicate whether the edit was intentional.

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Some fans’ first instinct was to try and connect this “Easter egg” to the almost mythical Reputation (Taylor’s Version) “vault” tracks. But it would be very odd for Swift to hint at a potential project by erasing it entirely. Therefore, it was likely an error made in the editing process, albeit a particularly perplexing one.

It’s possible that the VMAs clip was taken from behind-the-scenes footage of Swift filming “The Man,” and Reputation’s graffiti-ed logo was digitally added later in post-production, even though every other album title is there. If that’s not the case, well, mistakes do happen, even in Swift’s meticulously planned world. Anyone else remember Woodvale?