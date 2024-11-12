The Swifties are getting restless. As Taylor Swift’s record-breaking Eras Tour gets closer to its final date in December, fans are looking for any evidence that the singer might have one more surprise up her sleeve, specifically hoping that it has to do with the long-awaited release of Reputation (Taylor’s Version). Now, they’re finding possible Easter eggs in her costumes.

A new theory that’s going viral on TikTok and Instagram points to Swift’s more recent Eras Tour outfits for the 1989 act, which some fans think may be signifying a countdown to her last two remaining “Taylor’s Version” re-recordings: Reputation (TV) and Taylor Swift (TV).

The Eras Tour Countdown Theory

During the 1989 act of the Eras Tour, Swift wears one of several glittery crop-top and mini-skirt combos custom-designed by Roberto Cavalli. She often likes to mix up the colors of her costume, complete with mismatched shoes. But occasionally, she’ll wear matching sets, and fans are noticing a pattern after Swift brought the Eras Tour back to the U.S. in October.

At her Oct. 26 show in New Orleans, Swift wore the 1989 outfit in yellow, the color of Swift’s Fearless era. At her Nov. 1 show in Indianapolis, she wore the pinkish-red set, which some fans interpreted to represent her 2012 album Red. Two nights later, she donned the all-purple ensemble, matching the color of her 2010 album Speak Now.

Kevin Mazur/TAS24/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

These solid color combos are being worn in the order in which Swift has released her “Taylor’s Version” re-recordings thus far, starting with Fearless (TV) in April 2021, Red (TV) in November, and Speak Now (TV) in July 2023.

If she keeps following this pattern, Swift will likely wear the all-blue set at her next stop in Toronto, where she’s scheduled to play six shows. That would represent 1989 (Taylor’s Version), which dropped in October 2023.

What Does This Theory Mean?

If that happens, Swift would have two colors left: green and orange. Green is the definitive color of her 2006 self-titled debut album, and while black is the official color of Reputation, she invoked orange several times during the era, as well as green with the snake motif.

John Shearer/TAS24/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Therefore, fans think Swift will wear the green and/or orange costumes to end the countdown and announce either Reputation (TV) or Taylor Swift (TV) — or perhaps both — at one of her final three Eras Tour shows in Vancouver from Dec. 6-8. In addition, the first letters of the last two Eras Tour cities are T and V, aka Taylor’s Version (hey kids, spelling is fun).

Unveiling both albums would align with the “Debutation” theory, which predicts that Swift will put out her final two re-recordings at once on Dec. 13, which marks her 35th birthday. However, some of Swift’s other Easter eggs point toward just Rep (TV) arriving next, leaving her self-titled debut as the final re-release.

She may have nothing up her sleeve and will just plan to soak in the final Eras Tour shows. But ending the tour with a bang would also be very Swift-like.