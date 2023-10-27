Taylor Swift’s 1989 (Taylor’s Version) is finally here, and along with the re-recorded 1989 hits fans know and love, Swifties have been busy streaming the album’s new “From The Vault” tracks: “Now That We Don’t Talk,” “Suburban Legends,” “Is It Over Now,” and “Slut!”

However, within hours of the 1989 (TV) release, one vault track stands out as a clear fan favorite: “Say Don’t Go.”

Swift co-wrote the song with famed songwriter Diane Warren during the original 1989 writing sessions. Upon hearing the lyrics, fans have speculated that the track might be about Swift’s ex-boyfriend Harry Styles, whom she dated between 2012 and 2013.

To the disappointment of Swifties, who were aware of the song’s existence for many years, “Say Don’t Go” never saw the light of day — until now.

Fans Are Loving “Say Don’t Go”

While sharing their first reactions to Swift’s latest batch of Vault tracks, fans have expressed disbelief over her decision to not feature the “god tier” song on the original 1989 album.

“Oh, this is a bop! Girl why was this in the damn vault! This should have already come out!” one Swiftie enthused on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“‘Say Don’t Go (Taylor's Version)’ being left in a vault for almost a decade is one of the most insane things Taylor Swift has ever done,” another fan commented. “Easily one of her best vault tracks yet.”

Meanwhile, others called for Swift to announce the vault track as an official 1989 (TV) single. “This song needs to be the next single,” one fan wrote. “Make it happen girl shock everyone.”

“Say Don’t Go” Flew Up The Charts

Hours after the song’s release, Swifties were also quick to point out that “Say Don’t Go” shot straight to the top of the US iTunes charts — her 64th song to do so.

This latest chart stat comes as no surprise to fans, who have long dubbed Swift “Taylor the Chart Slayer.”