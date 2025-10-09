Travis Kelce really is just Ken. During her Oct. 9 appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, Taylor Swift told the story of how her now-fiancé wanted to compliment Greta Gerwig on her film Barbie when the director attended her Eras Tour show in London back in June 2024. However, he somehow confused her with Hugh Grant’s wife, Anna Eberstein, making for a hilarious tale.

As Swift recalled, Kelce was in the VIP tents with celebs like Tom Cruise, Mila Kunis, and Ashton Kutcher. “The most fun thing about having Travis out on tour is that he would go to the tents and give me the tea afterward,” she said. “We’d do the debrief afterward in the car.” However, after this particular show, Swift said Kelce “had as many shots as everyone else has had,” leading to some funny confusion.

Travis’ Greta Gerwig Mix-Up

Kelce raved about hanging out with a number of stars after the show, but Swift noticed he didn’t mention Gerwig, whom he’d been excited about meeting. When she asked, he admitted he might have made an “annoying” joke that the director’s “heard too many times.” He said that he tried to tell Gerwig he loved Barbie, then added, “I’m just Ken too” and pointed to Swift’s stage.

“He’s like, ‘Well, she was really polite about it. She smiled politely, but she didn’t say anything,’” Swift recalled, adding she thought the reaction was “very out of character” for the director. Then Kelce mentioned that Gerwig was talking to Grant all night. “I think they might be doing a movie together,” he told her. “They were dancing all night, had all these inside jokes, they kind of seemed like they’re, like, soulmates.” Naturally, Swift was floored, telling him, “The tea is crazy tonight, Travis. What do you mean? I have several follow-up questions.”

Gareth Cattermole/TAS24/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Swift decided to investigate on her phone as Kelce kept talking, telling her that he danced with a family in front of him. “They were so nice,” he said. “They were, like, my best friends. I wish I knew who they were.” At that moment, she came across fan videos of Kelce dancing with Gerwig.

“I’m like, ‘Travis, here’s a video of you with Greta. It feels like she thought the joke was funny.’ And he goes, ‘Oh, that’s not Greta!’” she recalled, laughing. She put the pieces together, asking him, “Is there any chance at all, baby, that you complimented Hugh Grant’s wife, Anna, on her movie Barbie, said, ‘I’m just Ken too,’ and she politely nodded because she didn’t have the heart to tell you that she didn’t direct it?”

While Grant’s wife may have been confused, Grant himself took a liking to Kelce in the VIP tents, as he told NME in October 2024. “We did tequila shots in the back of this, they put up this sort of hut for us in the middle of Wembley,” he recalled. “We all got absolutely smashed. Tequila, Taylor Swift.”

It turns out Kelce was able to make friends out of both Grant and Gerwig during the show — even if he didn’t know it.