Taylor Swift is honoring Team USA’s Olympic success. On Aug. 4, NBC shared a video narrated by the singer featuring the highlights of gymnast Simone Biles, swimmer Katie Ledecky, and sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

The one-minute, 20-second clip begins with a quote from the famed Parisian fashion designer, Coco Chanel, which reads, “Every day is a fashion show and the world is your runway,” before Swift’s 2015 hit “Style” begins to play over footage of the three U.S. Olympians.

“Never be afraid to show them who you are,” Swift says. “Especially when the whole world is watching. Because there’s no one way to be the best. No one way to inspire everyone else who will someday follow. You do what you love. You love what you do. You believe in your style, whatever it is.”

“Katie, Sha’Carri, and Simone,” the singer adds. “Three American stars, three different visions of greatness, tonight in Paris.”

NBC’s latest ad comes after Richardson made her Olympic comeback, sprinting her way to a silver medal in the women’s 100m final. Meanwhile, Ledecky won her ninth gold medal at the 2024 Games, and Biles won her tenth medal, holding on to her title as the most decorated U.S. gymnast in Olympic history.

This isn’t the first time a Swift track has made its mark at the 2024 Games. During Biles’ floor routine on August 2, she began with the instrumental from Swift’s 2017 Reputation single “Ready for It?” and went on to secure the gold.

Queen Bey’s Olympic Ad

Beyoncé also recently paid tribute to Biles’ Olympic journey through an NBC ad. Released on August 1, the clip narrated by Queen Bey begins with footage of Biles competing as her Cowboy Carter track “Just For Fun” plays.

“Let's talk about power because, really, that's what this story is about,” she said. “Physical power, its beauty, its wonder, the way it never stops amazing you. Then there's spiritual power, the kind that really matters. The power you can't see, only sense.”