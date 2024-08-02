Queen Bey is paying tribute to the GOAT. On Aug. 1, NBC shared a video with Beyoncé narrating Simone Biles’ journey to the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, just hours before she won gold at the women’s artistic gymnastics all-around final.

The singer began by speaking about power, as footage of Biles competing and her Cowboy Carter track “Just For Fun” play onscreen. “Let's talk about power because, really, that's what this story is about,” she said. “Physical power, its beauty, its wonder, the way it never stops amazing you. Then there's spiritual power, the kind that really matters. The power you can't see, only sense.”

Bey subtly nodded to Biles’ 2021 Olympics experience, when she had to pull out of multiple events after suffering “the twisties,” by saying that Biles had “the power you need in those moments when life goes a little sideways on you.”

“And, of course, lasting power,” she continued. “Only a select few know what it feels like to get to the top and stay there and somehow keep getting better.”

Simone Biles competes at the artistic gymnastics women's all-around final of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France. Anadolu/Anadolu/Getty Images

Bey concluded her tribute by expressing how Biles’ power has motivated her, acknowledging the hard work that she put in to be crowned the most decorated Olympic gymnast in U.S. history.

“Simone Biles inspires me, and I'm pretty sure she inspires you too,” she said. “Such confidence in her strength, such beauty in her power, such a great lesson in her story. Brilliance, it doesn't come easy. Gold can be a hell of a journey, and the greatest of all time is willing to put that title on the line every time she walks out there. Take your best shot world. She's ready for you.”

While Bey hasn’t attended the Olympics yet, she did participate in a video introducing Team USA to the world, using her Cowboy Carter track “Ya Ya,” that aired during the Opening Ceremony and included a special shoutout to Biles. “I know you know my girl Simone,” she said. “Born to fly, destined to inspire.”

Simone Biles hugging Beyoncé onstage during the 2016 MTV Music Video Awards on August 28, 2016 in New York City. John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The love is mutual, as Biles has proven that she’s a part of the Beyhive many times, including when she used Bey’s collaboration with Travis Scott, “Delresto (Echoes),” as part of her Olympics Trials floor routine. Back in 2016, she presented Bey with a Moon Person at the MTV Video Music Awards, alongside her 2016 Women’s Gymnastics teammates.

Biles has also advocated for an appropriate way to honor Bey each year. “Beyoncé’s birthday should be a worldwide holiday,” she wrote on X (formerly Twitter) in 2016.

