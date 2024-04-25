Donna Kelce Shares Her Verdict On Taylor Swift's New Album

Donna Kelce’s review of Taylor Swift’s The Tortured Poets Department is in. The singer’s eleventh studio album dropped on April 19 and was met with some glowing reviews upon its release. Now, Travis Kelce’s mom has shared her own critique, and it seems Donna approves of Swift’s latest body of work.

Speaking recently to People, Donna revealed that she has “listened to the whole album,” adding, “I listened to it all morning long when it was released. I was just very impressed. She is a very talented woman, and I think it is probably her best work.”

When asked what advice she’d offer her son’s girlfriend, Donna quipped, “She doesn’t need my advice on anything. In fact, I hope she will give me advice.”

Swift refers to her relationship with Travis several times on TTPD, including on the tracks “The Alchemy” and “So High School.” Speaking to People, a source claimed that the Kansas City Chiefs star had listened to the album before its official release and was “in awe” of Swift’s new material.

The singer’s relationship with Travis’ mom blossomed throughout the 2023-24 NFL season, during which Swift was seen cheering on her boyfriend alongside Donna at several games, including the 2024 Super Bowl in February.

Taylor Swift and Donna Kelce at a Kansas City Chiefs Game. RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images/Denver Post/Getty Images

This isn’t the first time Donna has given her verdict on a Swift release. In November 2023, Travis’ mom told People she had watched the singer’s Eras Tour concert movie and shared her review. “I did see it and I did like it. It was awesome,” Donna said, adding that she was “totally enthralled” by the “extremely, extremely talented” Swift.

As for the concert itself, which is set to continue globally throughout 2024, Donna is yet to attend. However, she hopes to watch Swift perform live “in the future.”