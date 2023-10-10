Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce’s Astrological Compatibility, Revealed

If the Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce dating rumors are true — and all signs are pointing to that — the pop star could very well be entering her WAG era. The singer and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end have been linked since September, and fans are excited to see if the pair can take their romance all the way to the end zone.

The frenzy surrounding the couple definitely feels like a throwback to the most iconic pop star-athlete relationships of yesteryear, like Jessica Simpson and Tony Romo or Posh Spice and David Beckham. Of course, some of these couples went on to have successful marriages and several children, while others chose to go their separate ways. Though there are many factors that can make or break a relationship, astrological compatibility may point to whether or not these couples were made to last.

Though the nature of their relationship is still unknown, fans are already looking forward to the next time they’ll get to see Swift supporting her potential beau from the sidelines. If their zodiac signs are any indication, there might be many more Sunday night football sightings of the superstar in the future.

That said, sun sign compatibility isn’t the only thing that determines whether or not a couple can make it down the aisle. In fact, some of the couples on this list have been married for years despite their iffy zodiac pairings. Sure, it can be used as a tool to determine how they each approach intimacy, communication, and emotions in a relationship, but without seeing the rest of their birth charts, there’s no way to know just how compatible these celebs really are.

Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce David Eulitt/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images ; Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images It’s still early days for Traylor, but judging by their zodiac signs, we might get to see Swift and her squad cheering on Kelce for years to come. Swift’s Dec. 13 birthday makes her a Sagittarius, while Kelce gets to call himself a Libra thanks to his Oct. 5 birthday. Fire and air signs make for natural matches in general, but when it comes to a romantic relationship, the placements complement each other even more. Not only do Libra-Sag couples have a fun and adventurous sex life, but as Bustle previously reported, they’re able to bring out the best in one another, too. The fire sign’s ambitious nature encourages Libra to see the world in a new way, while the air sign can help Sagittarians tap into their sweet side. Yes, their communication styles are a bit different (Libras like to remain calm and balanced while Sags can be brutally honest), and their emotional needs may be different, but there’s no denying the signs have fun together. For all we know, that could be exactly what Tay-Tay is looking for right now.

Posh Spice & David Beckham Alain BENAINOUS/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images If there’s one takeaway from Netflix’s four-part Beckham docu-series, it’s that David and Victoria Beckham are still in love after 24 years of marriage. But believe it or not, the pair are quite the astrological anomaly, as their sun signs imply they were never all that compatible to begin with. Born on April 17, the designer’s birthday falls under the fiery sign of Aries, while the famous footballer’s May 2 birthday makes him a Taurus. As Bustle previously reported, relationships between Taureans and Aries can be rather stubborn and out of sync, as Taureans have much more control over their emotions than Aries, which makes their communication styles very different. The earth sign also desires a sensual experience in bed, while the fire sign is all about passion. Plus, as a sign that’s always on the go, Aries can grow tired of waiting for Taurus to meet them on their level. Though the placements move through life at different paces, perhaps keeping up with his fire sign wife isn’t such a challenge for the former athlete.

Ciara & Russell Wilson Lionel Hahn/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images After seven years of marriage, three kids, and a fourth on the way, Ciara and Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson are still going strong. Born on Oct. 25, Ciara’s sun sign is Scorpio, while her athletic hubby was born during Sagittarius season on Nov. 29. Though Bustle previously reported the placements make for a so-so match, the Wilsons have proven they have what it takes to make it work. Astrologically, communication is neither sign’s strong suit, which means the placements likely struggle to express their feelings with one another. They’re also very different emotionally, as Scorpios want a partner they can establish a deep connection with while Sags have a habit of jumping to the next best thing. Luckily for the Wilsons, the placements are both known for being passionate in bed, which makes them a good match underneath the sheets. That said, they’re basically opposites in every other aspect of their lives, as Scorpio is a water sign and Sagittarius is a fire sign. But regardless of what their sun signs say, the R&B singer and the football player make it work.

Mariah Carey & Derek Jeter Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images ; Mitchell Layton/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images Their relationship may have been short-lived, but Derek Jeter left such a lasting impression on Mariah Carey that the singer wrote several songs inspired by their time together for her 1997 album Butterfly, particularly “My All” and “The Roof.” Carey, an Aries, described the former Yankees shortstop as a “Prince Charming” in her 2020 memoir, which makes total sense when you realize Jeter’s June 26 birthday makes him a Cancer. You’d think the water and fire signs would be incompatible opposites, but as Bustle previously reported, the two actually get along quite well. Sure, they’d probably need to work on their communication styles, but the sexual tension created by their square aspect definitely makes them compatible in bed. And while they’re known to express their emotions differently, this square aspect can help motivate them to work through their issues. In the end, though, Cancer and Aries aren’t exactly destined to be soulmates, which might explain why the couple wasn’t able to go the distance.

Jessica Simpson & Tony Romo Rick Diamond/WireImage/Getty Images You might remember Jessica Simpson dated former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo from 2007 to 2009. Despite their breakup, Simpson’s Cancerian nature and Romo’s Taurean qualities actually made them a great match. As Bustle previously reported, Cancer and Taurus are most compatible in bed with each other, as they’re both sensual, patient, and tender lovers. Not to mention, both signs have a strong affiliation with the moon, which makes them emotionally in sync as well. Though their communication styles tend to differ (Taureans are a lot more direct while Cancers struggle to advocate for themselves), they have similar goals of finding a partner for the long term. In the end, Simpson went on to marry former 49s tight end Eric Johnson in 2014, proving she was always meant to be a WAG.

Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images Born on July 24, Jennifer Lopez probably doesn’t like being reminded that she shares a birthday week with her former Yankees shortstop ex Alex Rodriguez, who was born on July 27. Because their respective birth charts made it seem like the couple was capable of overcoming anything, J-Rod’s canceled engagement definitely came as a shock to fans. Their dual Leo energies (and similarly abbreviated names) made it seem like the pair were perfect for each other, and for a while, it’s possible they were. As Bustle previously reported, Leos tend to be solid romantic counterparts, thanks to their affectionate expressions of emotions and fiery compatibility in the bedroom. Of course, as a sign ruled by the Sun, there’s always the chance their egos can get the best of them. Given that the pair broke up after rumors of A-Rod’s alleged affair with Southern Charm’s Madison LeCroy, it seems like that may have been the case here, although there’s no way to know for sure. She may not have gotten a chance to say her “I do’s” with Rodriguez, but J-Lo did get to have her happy ever after with a fellow Leo after all, as her now-husband Ben Affleck was born on Aug. 15.