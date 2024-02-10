It’s been almost a year since Taylor Swift kicked off her iconic Eras Tour, and yet new surprises still pop up. A recent one, however, wasn’t so intentional. While Swift was performing in Tokyo on Feb. 9, she had a scary moment that could have led to a serious fall.

The Folklore Cabin Hazard

Swift’s show involves a lot of impressive set pieces, including a cabin for her Folklore tracks. The woodsy little structure isn’t just there for the vibes — Swift sings from its roof. Unfortunately, that’s not a risk-free activity. When she was walking down the rooftop stairs in Tokyo, she visibly tripped and came a little too close to tumbling off of it.

“I almost fell off the Folklore cabin,” Swift told her audience after safely reaching the bottom of the stairs and taking a beat to recover from the scary mishap. She quickly turned it into a lighthearted moment adding, “But I didn’t, and that’s the lesson.”

As her fans called to her to “be safe” and “take care,” Swift again acknowledged that she’d had a close call, before reassuring the audience. “My life flashed before my eyes,” she said. “Yeah, no, I’m good. It’s all good. Everything’s fine. Everything’s great.”

Crisis Averted

Swift continued to make light of the whole situation, even as she took big breaths and seemed to calm herself. “I’m just so happy that I didn’t fall off the Folklore cabin, you know what I mean? I just… What a great night in Tokyo!” she said.

A fall from the cabin roof would have been bad no matter what, but it would have been particularly ill-timed had it happened at that moment for multiple reasons. Swift had just taken off her harness, according to Entertainment Weekly, likely making the potential fall more disastrous. On top of that, Swift had to catch a flight to Las Vegas right after the show to make it back in time to watch boyfriend Travis Kelce play in Super Bowl 58. Following her concert, she rushed to Haneda airport to board her private jet, the Associated Press reports.

Patrick Smith/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Super Bowl Weekend

Luckily, Swift’s near-crisis won’t prevent her from enjoying Super Bowl weekend. She’s reportedly going to spend it with Kelce and both of their families. Kelce paid for a suite where Swift, her parents, her brother, and his girlfriend will be cheering alongside his parents, his brother, and his sister-in-law, as well as friends, according to TMZ.

Kelce, who has appeared in two previous Super Bowls, gave his brother, Jason, some details on their New Heights podcast on Feb. 8. “I’m not really doing much different other than just counting how much money I’m spending on this damn Super Bowl for family and friends to come,” he said. “Just making sure I’m on top of those finances and losing all this money.”