Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s July 3 wedding — and the love story leading up to it — is certainly the stuff movies are made of. But when it comes to speculation about whether their nuptials will literally get the silver-screen treatment, the singer already told us in “The 1”: “You know the greatest films of all time were never made.”

Before the big day, TMZ reported that a filming notice outside Madison Square Garden announced that photography and videography would be taking place there from June 29 to July 3. The outlet speculated that this could mean Swift and Kelce “might be turning their wedding weekend into a movie.” But alas, a new report suggests the newlyweds might be keeping the memories to themselves — and their very many guests. According to People, “the couple have no plans to drop a film about their big day.”

Of course, it’s possible that Swift and Kelce will share a glimpse with fans down the line — as they did with their romantic engagement photos last year. As she told TIME in 2023, “When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care. The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone. And we’re just proud of each other.”

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Even if Swift doesn’t have movie plans for her wedding, she seems to be very much in her cinematic era in other ways. She brought fans to the movies for her 2023 Eras Tour concert film, a theatrical release party for The Life of a Showgirl in 2025, and streaming-wise, her six-part End of an Era docuseries gave fans an up-close look at her history-making tour (and her personal life along the way).

Most recently, Swift penned the song “I Knew It, I Knew You” for the delightfully Jessie-centric Toy Story 5. And of course, there’s still the question of her feature directorial debut that was announced by Searchlight Pictures in late 2022. “Taylor is a once-in-a-generation artist and storyteller. It is a genuine joy and privilege to collaborate with her as she embarks on this exciting and new creative journey,” the studio said of the unnamed project, which Swift reportedly wrote.