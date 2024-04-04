Daisy Just Debunked A Popular Bachelorette Fan Theory

Jenn Tran’s Bachelorette season is already filming, and come summer, fans will have a whole new lineup of limo arrivals, rose ceremonies, and group drama to speculate about. Jenn’s lead role came as an exciting surprise during Joey Graziadei’s After the Final Rose special because many fans assumed the role would go to runner-up Daisy Kent, as the majority of past Bachelorettes were eliminated closer to the finale of their respective seasons.

As Daisy explained during the finale, she wanted to focus on her health instead of taking on such a major role. She echoed those sentiments during an April 4 appearance on Nick Viall’s podcast, The Viall Files, explaining that “it’s a lot on you — not only emotionally but physically, too.” But Daisy also went into further detail about her decision to pass on the show, debunking a popular theory about exactly when she said “no.”

A Last-Minute Change?

Given the confusing order of events on After the Final Rose — which seemingly teased Daisy as the Bachelorette before revealing it was really Jenn — fans speculated that Daisy might have backed out from the role in the 11th hour. Even ABC’s official Good Morning America article about the new Bachelorette includes an editor’s note that states, “This story has been updated to reflect that Jenn Tran is the new Bachelorette, not Daisy Kent,” which some fans took as a clue that the network had intended to go all-in on Daisy.

Disney/John Fleenor

Plus, Reality Steve said on the day of the finale that he’d heard rumors and clues about the Bachelorette being Daisy. While he didn’t claim to know for sure, it did look like another sign in her favor.

But according to Daisy, there was no dramatic, last-minute decision involved. “I was very open and honest about it, and very transparent that I wasn’t for sure if I wanted to do it,” she said, adding that she decided against The Bachelorette “two weeks before” After the Final Rose. She also credited the show with being “super nice and respectful” about her choice.

Looking Ahead

Regarding the possibility of Daisy leading The Bachelorette in the future, she said she was “content with letting that go away.” She also dismissed critical comments that she’d been “campaigning to be the Bachelorette” throughout Joey’s season, explaining that was never the case.

During her podcast appearance, she also voiced her support for Jenn’s historic turn on The Bachelorette — which will be the first time an Asian American woman has helmed the show.

Disney/John Fleenor

“I’m excited for Jenn, I think it will be really good for her,” Daisy said, adding that her fellow Season 28 contestant’s “well-spoken” and “composed” personality will make her a great lead.