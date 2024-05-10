Joey Graziadei’s Dad Was “Let Down” By The Bachelor’s Daisy Kent

The Bachelor Joey Graziadei’s dad had reservations about Daisy Kent. Speaking on the May 9 episode of the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast, Nick Graziadei recalled meeting his son’s potential companion during The Bachelor Season 28, revealing that he was “let down” by the show’s eventual runner-up.

“When we first met Daisy, sat with Joey, we talked … the body language was just OK. Then had the conversation with her. I was let down a little bit because I was like, ‘OK, hmm, not what I saw with Charity,’” he said, referring to Joey’s past relationship with Charity Lawson on The Bachelorette Season 20.

Joey’s dad then recalled his conversation with Daisy during the show’s hometown visit, in which he suggested she should be more open with his son. “When I left, I’m thinking, ‘Well, I hope I didn’t make him change his mind — and I think it will be Kelsey — but did we make him rethink this?’” he said. “So that was what I was a little concerned about.”

Nicks first meeting with Joey’s now-fiancée, Kelsey Anderson, couldn’t have been more different. Revealing that she “lit up the room,” he continued on the podcast, “I’m like, ‘OK, finally.’ I’m like, ‘Thank God I saw this.’ That’s really what my response was.”

Joey Graziadei and Daisy Kent in The Bachelor finale. Disney/John Fleenor

Nick’s intuition was proved correct in The Bachelor finale, during which Joey proposed to Kelsey in the final rose ceremony. Comparing their relationship to a “very strong flame,” Joey told his wife-to-be, “There is nothing difficult about choosing you, and I can’t wait another minute to tell you that I love you.”

Daisy’s Dramatic Exit

Before the couple’s onscreen proposal, Daisy took matters into her own hands and eliminated herself after realizing that Joey would likely give Kelsey his final rose. “I do love you,” she said in the finale. “But the thing is… you’re not going to choose me.”

Daisy had another surprise in store during the After the Final Rose special, telling host Jesse Palmer that she’s “not ready” to front the next season of The Bachelorette, as many viewers had predicted she would.

“I’m healthy and I’m happy and I haven’t had those two things in a really long time,” she said. “And so, right now, I know it’s a time for me to focus on the things I love, and the people I love, and so right now... no. I’m not ready. And that’s OK, and I’m really proud of myself for realizing that.”

The Bachelor runner-up Daisy Kent. John Fleenor/Disney

Kelsey later dropped several hints that she is dating someone new, and speaking recently to Us Weekly, a source claimed the reality star is in a relationship with a former college flame.

“He reached out to her first, and it’s been going really well,” the insider said, claiming that the new couple have “been traveling all over recently.”