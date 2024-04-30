The Bachelor's Daisy Kent Is Dating Her Old College Flame

She might’ve missed out on Joey Graziadei’s final rose, but The Bachelor’s Daisy Kent has reportedly found love. As per Us Weekly, the reality star is thought to be dating Thor Herbst, who she attended college with at San Diego State University.

“They met in college,” a source claimed to the outlet. “He reached out to her first, and it’s been going really well.” The source added that Daisy and Thor have “been traveling all over recently,” including in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, with her family in tow.

The insider also claimed that the couple attended the Stagecoach country music festival on April 28, where Daisy was reportedly seen “smiling at him and they were laughing together.”

Reports of Daisy and Thor’s relationship come after several comments by The Bachelor runner-up hinting she was seeing someone new. During an April 16 appearance on the De-Influenced podcast, Kent confirmed she was dating, but couldn’t say more “for the time being.”

Speaking recently to Ben Higgins and Ashley Iaconetti on the Almost Famous podcast, she also said she’d been on several dates with the same person. “I would say I’m happy right now and it’s looking positive,” Daisy said on the April 10 episode, confirming that her decision to turn down The Bachelorette “had nothing to do” with her current dating life.

The Bachelor’s Daisy Kent. John Fleenor/Disney

“I can actually say 100% that [decision] I made on my own before I ever wanted to think about anything with anyone else,” she continued. “Because I knew I was at this point in my life where, like, I kind of had to be selfish and make a decision for me.”

Daisy’s Bachelor Journey

After making it to The Bachelor Season 28 finale, Daisy decided to eliminate herself when it dawned on her that Joey would likely give eventual winner, Kelsey Anderson, his final rose.

“I just saw you two look at each other and I was like, woah. For the first time I was like, I don't think it's me,” Daisy told Joey in the finale. “I just remember that and then I was kinda trying to suppress my feelings and put it aside.”

In the season’s dramatic last episode, Joey did end up proposing to Kelsey, and she accepted. Fans then speculated that Daisy might be announced as the franchise’s next Bachelorette. However, it was later announced that fellow contestant Jenn Tran landed the gig.