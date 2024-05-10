Gerry Turner's First Post-Golden Bachelor Gig Is Very On Brand

Gerry Turner is moving on from his Golden Bachelor days. On Friday, May 17, the reality star will give a special appearance at a Love and Roses Night event hosted by the Fort Wayne TinCaps minor league baseball team — his first major gig since starring on the show.

Hosted at the Parkview Field stadium in Fort Wayne, Indiana, the event promises a VIP experience with the Golden Bachelor himself. Priced at $50, tickets include a Q&A session with Gerry, a guaranteed meet and greet, and the opportunity for autographs and a photo. Ticketholders will also take home a Love and Roses wine glass and an All-Star ticket to a baseball game.

Gerry rose to fame on the debut season of The Golden Bachelor, the first-ever senior spinoff in the reality dating franchise. Throughout the season, fans watched the Indiana-native form connections with cast members like Susan Noles, Kathy Swarts, and Leslie Fhima, but Theresa Nist ultimately won Gerry’s heart.

The pair got engaged in the show’s November 2023 finale and later tied the knot in a televised Golden Wedding ceremony on January 4. However, on April 12, Gerry and Theresa announced their divorce after three months of marriage.

The Golden Bachelor stars Theresa Nist and Gerry Turner. Disney/John Fleenor

During a joint Good Morning America sit-down, Gerry revealed that he and Theresa “had a number of heart-to-heart conversations” before deciding to go their separate ways.

“We’ve looked closely at our situation, our living situation, so forth and — and we’ve kind of come to the conclusion mutually that it’s probably time for us to — dissolve our marriage,” he said.

Gerry’s Post-Divorce Update

The Golden Bachelor star shared his first update since announcing the divorce on May 9. Along with a gallery of photos taken at a lake, presumably near his Indiana home, Gerry wrote in a caption, “My favorite time of the year on the Lake, and Cody’s too!” referring to his dog.

“In addition to her loving up on my dad and taking boat rides, she has the full-time job of keeping the geese off the shore,” Gerry continued. “Summer is close.”