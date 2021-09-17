Bradley Has A New Co-Host In The Morning Show Season 2

The first season of The Morning Show revolved around a casting shake-up. Bradley (Reese Witherspoon) replaced Mitch (Steve Carrell) as the co-host of Alex (Jennifer Aniston) on a network morning show after Mitch was accused of sexual harassment. When Season 2 premieres on Sept. 17, at least part of the plot will feel familiar: this time it’s Alex who’s missing from behind the anchor’s desk. After she hijacked the show to call out misconduct at her own network live on-air in the Season 1 finale, she’s holed up at her country house writing a memoir.

But the show must go on. Taking her place to deliver the odd combination of hard news and embarrassing hijinks that a morning show demands is Eric Nomani, played by series newcomer Hasan Minhaj. And Minhaj’s won’t be only new face in front of the camera or in the network C-suite when the prestige drama from AppleTV+ makes its fall return.

Eric Nomani, played by Hasan Minhaj

When Alex leaves the show, Eric is recruited to fill her chair, but his ambition isn’t limited to morning news. Minhaj comes to the character with personal experience: he hosted the weekly comedy news show Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj after leaving his role as a senior correspondent on The Daily Show.

Laura Peterson, played by Julianna Margulies

The Good Wife alum joins the cast of The Morning Show as Laura, a rival journalist within the UBA family. In the Season 2 trailer, it’s revealed that she’s doing a piece on Alex, who questions her integrity.

Cybil Richards, played by Holland Taylor

Taylor joins the cast as Cybil Richards, the acid-tongued chairwoman of the UBA board and a worthy adversary for Billy Crudup’s Cory Ellison as the network debates how to save their marquee morning show from its own bad press.

Stella Bak, played by Greta Lee

Lee plays a tech refugee who joins Cory Ellison’s exec team. She’s no-nonsense and determined to make changes at the network, which is hobbling along after the publicity surrounding Hannah’s death in Season 1. Lee previously starred on Russian Doll.

Ty Fitzgerald, played by Ruairi O’Connor

Ty is another new on-screen presence on the show within the show — a YouTube star turned correspondent. He’s played by the Irish actor Ruairi O’Connor, who portrayed Henry VIII in both seasons of The Spanish Princess on Starz.

Paola Lambruschini, played by Valeria Golino

Mitch may no longer be employed by UBA, but he’s still a part of The Morning Show. In Season 2, he’s hiding out from bad headlines in Italy, where he befriends a documentary filmmaker named Paola who — unlike most people he meets there, — doesn’t consider him completely irredeemable. Golino previously played The Countess in Portrait of a Lady on Fire.

Gayle Berman, played by Tara Karsian

Gayle is Bradley’s producer on the factious morning show when Season 2 opens. In the trailer, though, she seems more like her boxing trainer, egging her on in the ring: “Don’t forget this is your show,” she tells her.