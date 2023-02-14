The Parks & Rec Cast Got Together For A Sweet Galentine’s Day Reunion

Valentine’s Day is just another day for singletons. But thanks to Parks And Recreation, Feb. 13 has become an equally important day for love. Over a decade ago, the iconic Leslie Knope showcased the event, which sees the gals leave their husbands and boyfriends at home to “kick it breakfast style” and celebrate female friendship. It’s simply “ladies celebrating ladies,” as Leslie explains.

And like their characters, the Parks And Rec cast regularly mark the occasion on social media. Rashida Jones, who plays Ann Perkins, was the one to share the get-together this year on Instagram, accompanied by her co-stars and BFFs Amy Poehler (Leslie), Aubrey Plaza (April Ludgate), and Kathryn Hahn (Jennifer Barkley).

“Happy Galentine’s Day from the original Gals!” she captioned the adorable photo of the four all cosied up for winter. Plaza shared the same image of the four grinning in matching all-black jumpers. It's been a running tradition amongst the women, just like Knope’s holiday.

As for who actually created Galentine’s Day, that falls to Parks And Rec’s producer and writer Mike Schur. The special occasion “was conceived of as a way to show that Leslie cared as much about Ann, and her many other girlfriends, as she did about her romantic partnerships,” he wrote in 2015 on Amy Poeler’s SmartGirls blog. “So every February 13, she took them out to brunch, gave them personalised presents, celebrated their successes, and generally made a fuss about how wonderful they are.”