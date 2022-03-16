The Rolling Stones Are Returning To The Stage This Summer

To celebrate 60 years since first playing a live show at London’s Marquee Club, rock ’n’ roll icons The Rolling Stones are set to play two huge, open-air shows this summer at Hyde Park. Headlining the London spot as part of the BST Festival in Hyde Park, the headline dates – Jun. 25 and Jul. 3 – form part of Sir Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, and Ronnie Wood’s newly-announced ‘SIXTY’ tour across Europe. They’ll also play their first Liverpool show in half a century at the city’s Anfield Stadium on Jun. 9. Ahead of the must-see gig going on sale, here’s everything you need to know about how to buy BST Hyde Park tickets.

“Sorry to keep you all hanging around, but the waiting is over,” said the band’s Keith Richards in a statement. “I’ve always said the best place for rock and roll is being on stage with tThe Stones and this year is very special. Looking forward to rehearsing with Mick and Ronnie, and some friends, the wheels are in motion. See you all very soon.”

“When I look out at the sea of people when we play in Europe all I can see is smiles,” added Ronnie Wood. “It’s heart-warming and I’m glad we make people happy every time we play live. Can’t wait to get on this brand-new stage with the boys and have some fun.”

When the Stones played Glastonbury Festival for the very first time back in 2013, they famously pulled one of the biggest crowds in Worthy Farm history. An estimated 100,000 punters piled down to watch them at the Pyramid Stage, while a further 2.6 million people tuned in from home.

In other words, expect some stiff competition to secure tickets for their first UK date since 2018’s No Filter Tour.

How to buy BST Hyde Park 2022 tickets

Tickets for both of The Rolling Stones’ Hyde Park shows (Jun. 25 and Jul. 3) go on sale on Mar. 18 at 10 a.m GMT sharp. Set those alarms, and save a bookmark for the official outlets Ticketmaster and AXS — as that’s the best place to secure the goods.

Saying that, there are also a number of presales for anybody keen to get in there as early as physically possible. American Express cardholders can buy tickets for the Stones’ Hyde Park dates (and that one-off show in Liverpool) right now.

What do we know so far about The Rolling Stones’ tour?

As an anniversary celebration, punters should expect all the best big-hitters from the hard-rock trailblazers – think: “Sympathy For The Devil,”Gimme Shelter,”Start Me Up,” and (I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction.” And as vocalist Mick Jagger revealed in a jokey video co-starring one of his cats, the band have had their iconic “Forty Licks” logo (originally from the cover of 1971’s classic record ‘Sticky Fingers’) reimagined by designer Mark Norton to mark the big occasion.

Who else is playing BST Hyde Park 2022?

As well as The Rolling Stones, a whole host of other artists are primed to grace the regal London park. As part of his Farewell tour – a final victory lap before bowing out of playing live shows – glam-rock legend Elton John will headline BST Hyde Park on Jun. 24.

Supported by Led Zeppelin singer Robert Plant and bluegrass icon Alison Krauss, Los Angeles rock band Eagles top the bill on Jun. 26. Elsewhere, Adele will play two back-to-back shows at Hyde Park (Jul. 1 and 2) with a second double-bill to follow from grunge pioneers Pearl Jam (their shows on Jul 8 and 9 will feature the likes of Pixies, Cat Power and Stereophonics as support acts). Left to close proceedings, UK new-wavers Duran Duran close things out on Jul. 10.

Any questions? Head to BST Hyde Park’s official website for more information.