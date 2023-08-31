The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On co-host Nick Lachey kicked off Season 2 by stating the obvious: “Giving an ultimatum isn’t exactly a good way to get someone else to do what you want.” This warning proved to be unmerited, though, as the cast ended the season with a 100% engagement success rate — at least as of the reunion episode, which was filmed earlier this summer. Meanwhile, the reality TV franchise itself is also seeing success: Netflix ordered two seasons of The Ultimatum sight unseen, and there’s already been a spinoff, The Ultimatum: Queer Love. However, the streaming service has yet to renew The Ultimatum for Season 3, so fans will have to wait to learn the show’s fate.

Regardless of the season or iteration, the concept of The Ultimatum has remained the same: Over the course of eight weeks, a cast of couples “on the verge of marriage” make the life-changing decision to get engaged or break up for good. “I love the show because it’s very relatable,” creator Chris Coelen told The Hollywood Reporter after the series premiered. “People who participated in the show and in the experience gave it their all — they gave it everything that they had, and I admire them for that.”

Adam Rose/Netflix

In March, Coelen — whose other series include Netflix’s Love Is Blind and Perfect Match, as well as Lifetime’s Married at First Sight and ABC’s Claim to Fame — opined why his shows are so popular “Most of the reality programming out there, it’s sh*t ... And that’s partly because people treat it like a f*cking factory,” the Kinetic Content CEO bluntly stated in a Vanity Fair interview. “The kind of storytelling that we do on our shows is completely unique. We try to get very deep into people’s truths. It’s just trying to understand the layers of what makes those people human. We’re not making up stories.”

As you await an announcement from Netflix either way, here’s everything to know about a potential The Ultimatum Season 3.

The Ultimatum Season 3 Cast

If the show is renewed, there’s currently no reason to believe that Nick and Vanessa Lachey won’t return as co-hosts, but it’ll be awhile before the new cast of couples is announced. Remember, Netflix revealed the Season 2 cast only a month before the first batch of episodes dropped.

The Ultimatum Season 3 Potential Release Date

If Netflix announces that Season 3 of The Ultimatum is in the works, the streamer may reveal more details about its expected release date then.

If it does happen, there will probably be a longer turnaround between the end of filming and the premiere date than is standard for linear TV networks. As Coelen previously explained to Variety, “Because Netflix is a global service, they want a lead time of several months, because they want to do subtitling and dubbing for their viewers all around the world. But I don’t think it really makes a difference in any way, shape or form. It’s the stories that are the most compelling thing.”

This post will be updated as more The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On Season 3 details become available.