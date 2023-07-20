The Walking Dead ended in 2022 — but a lot like the walkers that have roamed the series for more than a decade, the franchise is very much undead thanks to several highly anticipated spin-offs. One such series, The Walking Dead: Dead City, followed Negan and Maggie to the island formerly known as Manhattan to save Maggie’s son, Hershel. But if you’ve been following the series since it premiered this summer, you know that rescue mission is just the start of a larger world of walker-infested drama. So, will there be a Dead City Season 2?

AMC hasn’t announced an official decision yet. However, Dead City scored the biggest season premiere on AMC+ since the streamer launched in 2020, per Variety, and that kind of performance always bodes well for renewal. So does its buzzy critical reception: Dead City currently has the highest Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score of the TWD franchise, including the flagship series.

Perhaps most importantly, the creative team behind the show is already looking ahead. In a recent interview with Collider, creator Eli Jorné confirmed the series never intended to wrap things up with Season 1. Rather, he said, “It’ll be ongoing.” Scott Gimple, executive producer and chief content officer of the TWD franchise, said the plan is to keep exploring the “insane world” introduced in Dead City.

“There are certain emotional things that are achieved, and there are certain narrative things that I would say are just opened up,” he explained.

For now, here’s everything to know about a potential The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 2.

The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 2 Cast

While it might be some time before fans find out who will star in The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 2, here’s a recap of the core Season 1 lineup: Lauren Cohan as Maggie, Jeffrey Dean Morgan as Negan, Gaius Charles as Perlie Armstrong, Željko Ivanek as The Croat, and Mahina Napoleon as Ginny.

The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 2 Plot

Whatever Dead City Season 2 has in store, don’t expect Maggie and Negan to be besties — or even on friendly terms — anytime soon. As Morgan joked in an interview with TV Insider, “I think we’re three seasons away from that.” (Obviously, there’s a lot of history there.)

The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 2 Potential Premiere Date

Production on the first season of Dead City spanned from summer to fall of 2022, according to Morgan’s social media posts. Per Entertainment Weekly, pre-production on Season 2 was already underway as of this May. Typically, this timeline would point to Dead City returning by next summer — but with the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, the schedule is less certain for now.

In the meantime, fans can look forward to the Daryl Dixon spin-off, which drops on Sept. 10, 2023.

This post will be updated with the trailer, release date, and additional plot details as more information on The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 2 becomes available.