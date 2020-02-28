Top Boy Season 4 Finally Has A Release Date

After months of waiting, Top Boy will finally be returning for a fourth season on Netflix following months of delay. First airing on Channel 4 back in 2011, the London-based crime series was revived in 2019 for Netflix, featuring the Top Boy original stars Ashley Walters and Kane ‘Kano’ Robinson reprising their roles as Dushane and Sully, respectively. With season three ending on a huge cliffhanger, here are some of the questions (& answers) to the many questions we have about Top Boy season four.

Top Boy Season 4 Cast

Unsurprisingly, there’s been a lot of secrecy around the return of Top Boy, but the good people at Netflix have confirmed that our fave characters will be making a comeback. Of course, that means Ashley Walters’ Dushane and Sully, played by grime star Kano, will be back on our screens in season four. Let’s be real, after all these years, it wouldn’t be Top Boy without them.

Also back on the scene are newcomers Jamie, played by Micheal Ward, and Shelley, played by rapper and star of the moment Little Simz. Both actors made their Top Boy debut in the 2019 Netflix revival, so we’re very excited to see things progress for them.

Top Boy Season 4 Release Date

Originally, Top Boy looked set to return to Netflix in 2020, a year after season three first dropped on the video streaming service. Netflix confirmed in a previous tweet that production was set to begin in spring 2020, but shooting was later delayed for months by various lockdowns. Work on the show eventually resumed in December 2020.

Then, finally, the long-awaited fourth season of Top Boy is was confirmed to be released on Netflix on Mar. 18. Ashley Walters, who plays the show’s Dushane Hill and is an executive producer on the forthcoming season, teased its return on Jan. 31, with a glimpse of a brand-new billboard being put up at London cinema Odeon BFI IMAX. Netflix followed with a confirmation of the new season’s release date.

Will Drake Be Involved With Top Boy Season 4?

Long story short: yes! He may have had little connection with East London growing up, but you have Drake to thank for bringing Top Boy back into our lives six years after it last aired. The Canadian rapper served as an executive producer on season three and seemed just as hyped as us about the show’s return as he shared a picture of a season four script on Instagram with the caption: “WE BAAAAAAAACK.” In response, Ward commented: “Bro we bout to go crazyyyyy this season mannnn.”

Any Top Boy Season 4 Spoilers?

Drake’s Instagram post back in Feb. 2020 also gave us another clue about Top Boy Season four in revealing the name of the first episode: "Killing No Murder." Plus, we know that the season premiere has been written by showrunner Ronan Bennett, who has worked on the show since its days on Channel 4. Basically, it's back to business as usual – and I can't wait.

This isn’t Ashley Walters’ first teaser. At the beginning of 2021, the actor revealed that he is set to executive produce season four in an interview with NME. “The scripts are really good, really tight,” he said in conversation with Noel Clarke (who was later suspended by BAFTA following a series of sexual assault allegations – the interview took place before the allegations came to light).

“We’re coming at it from a new perspective this time, because I’m executive producing on this one, so creatively and script-wise I’m much more involved. It’s been difficult, but rest assured to everyone listening or watching, we’ve got another banger for ya. It’s definitely going to be good.”