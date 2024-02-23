Travis Kelce traveled to the land Down Under in support of Taylor Swift.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end was filmed making his way through Sydney’s Accor Stadium on Feb. 23, where his girlfriend performed her record-breaking Eras Tour show.

In a viral clip shared on X (formerly Twitter), Kelce is seen walking through the crowd in a matching blue ‘fit as Swift’s adoring fans cheered him on.

Swifties were quick to comment on Kelce’s presence at the stadium show, which was also attended by Katy Perry. “He’s here to support our queen!” gushed one fan. “He’s so proud of her!” another wrote.

Ahead of his arrival in Australia, People reported that Kelce would indeed be attending Swift’s first Sydney show amid fan speculation online. The Super Bowl champ’s father, Ed Kelce, also told The Sydney Morning Herald on Feb. 20 that his son would “really like to see Sydney and Singapore” but ​​“wasn't sure because he has commitments.”

Kelce’s appearance at the show follows his big win at the 2024 Super Bowl on Feb. 11, where the Chiefs emerged victorious over the San Francisco 49ers.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift at the 2024 Super Bowl. Ezra Shaw/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Swift joined the NFL star on the field at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, where Kelce thanked his girlfriend for flying from Tokyo to witness his Super Bowl game. “Thank you for coming, baby,” he said. “Thank you for making it halfway across the world.”

Taylor’s Melbourne Eras Tour Show

Swift’s Sydney show follows her record-breaking concert in Melbourne, Australia on Feb. 16, where she performed her biggest Eras Tour concert so far for 96,000 fans.

“If I seem a little bit like I’m losing my mind over the fact that there are 96,000 people here tonight,” the singer told the crowd at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). “It’s because it’s true. This is the biggest show that we’ve ever done. I’m fully starstruck by the fact so many people wanted to hang out with us on a Friday night in Melbourne!”